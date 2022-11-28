To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6: Fushi gets captured by the Church of Bennett, Bon makes a tough decision

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 is out as fans finally get to see Fushi's response to Kahaku's confession. While Fushi, after being in Parona's form for a long time, showed his feminine side, it is still too difficult to predict how he would react to a confession by a man.

The previous episode also saw Prince Bon hiding a secret from Fushi, who in his entire lifetime was unaware of his powers to revive a person. However, Bon came to know of this after Fushi attempted to do the same at Uga Castle, in an attempt to revive Anna.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6: Fushi gets tortured by the Church of Bennett

Parona as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6, titled Heretics Betrayed, resumes the scene from the previous episode as Kahaku is seen proposing to Fushi. While the latter isn't completely against the idea, he isn't sure about it either.

This is when Kahaku decides to hug Fushi, which causes Parona's body to reject Kahaku's advances, whose ancestor, Hayase, was Parona's murderer, which causes Fushi to puke from its very feeling.

The next day, Fushi and his voyage ventures into a new city where the Church of Bennett and the anti-Fushi faction are planning to execute Bon. However, upon learning of this, Fushi decides to sacrifice his eternal life in exchange for Bon's single life and gets captured.

Cylira as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Drive)

Elsewhere, Bon learns of this as he tries to aid Fushi. However, on his way, he encounters Cylira, who bribes Bon into giving up Fushi in exchange for the church recommending that he be made the next King of Uralis. Elsewhere, Todo tries to rile up Fushi's followers against the Church as Bon tries to stop him.

Fushi is put on trial to check the legitimacy of the rumor revolving around his ability to revive people. However, he fails to do so and gets captured, alongside Bon and Todo.

Beholder as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Fushi is later found in an iron prison from where he tries to escape by using Gugu's powers but fails. Elsewhere, Bon and Todo are imprisoned next to each other, while being suspended over a water body.

Later, as Fushi starts getting tired, the iron prison opens up as the Church of Bennett pours molten iron over Fushi. The latter, who is immortal, would not die from the iron but feels the excruciating pain. With every passing second, Fushi's body melts away, only for it to get restored by his powers.

Later, we see Kahaku and the Guardians trying to rescue Fushi as Pocoa tries to calm them down.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6

Pocoa as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 6 saw Fushi getting caught by the Church of Bennett as he may have to soon come up with a solution to get away from them. While Bon may have decided to sacrifice him, he still thinks of him as a friend, so there's a chance that he may try to protect him.

Elsewhere, Kahaku may work with Guardians and Pocoa's insights to come up with a plan to save Fushi, Bon, and Todo. Given his recent proposal to Fushi, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kahaku may try to win over Fushi through his efforts to save him.

