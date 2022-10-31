To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2: Tonari passes away, Fushi meets Hayase's sixth successor

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 is out as fans had been looking forward to Fushi's reunion with his friends, Tonari and Sandel. They were his friends back in Jananda, however, after 40 years, they are unrecognizable to him. With Hisame poisoning Sandel and Fushi, Tonari is set to face Hayase's reincarnation.

Hisame is the granddaughter of Hayase, who also happens to be her reincarnation. Similar to her grandmother, she too is obsessed with Fushi. If that wasn't creepy enough for Fushi, she also had a Nokker take host of her left arm. The Nokker itself was Hayase's, which was passed down from her mother.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2: Fushi identifies Tonari and Sandel and starts living in towns

Tonari as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2, titled Beating Will, resumes from the events of the previous episode as Tonari has an encounter with Hisame. While Tonari tries to remove the Nokker from Hisame's arm, the Nokker defends itself. Tonari poisons Hisame, however, the Nokker is able to infect Tonari, knocking her out as well.

The next day as Fushi wakes up, he goes to see a bed-ridden Tonari, who is coughing up blood after being infected by the Nokker. While Sandel is next to her, he can do nothing to save her. The three start talking about Fushi's journey and the people he met. Fushi reveals how he lived on an island for 40 years to avoid people getting targeted by Nokkers.

Sandel bids farewell to Fushi (Image via Studio Drive)

Tonari asks Fushi to show her all the friends he made along the way. As Fushi keeps transforming into all his friends, it makes him realize that both Tonari and Sandel haven't died yet. Tonari later passes away, after which Sandel says his goodbyes to Fushi. However, he chooses not to reveal his identity till the very end. Later when Fushi transforms into Tonari after she passes away, he looks into her notebook which reveals both her and Sandel's indentity.

Upon one of Tonari's final requests, Fushi decides to try and meet people who would understand him. This is when he is reunited with Hisame, who is severely ill. Fushi decides to take care of her until he could get her to an adult. That night Hisame reveals how her goal, as in Hayase's goal, is to give birth to Fushi's child. As both of them are unaware of how reproduction works, they sleep next to each other, hoping that would do the trick.

Hisame as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

The next day, Fushi hands over Hisame to her attendants after which The Beholder reveals to him how he is capable of reproducing if he wanted to. But given how Fushi was unaware of how one can reproduce, he decides to back off.

Later, Fushi decides to move to a nearby town where he makes use of his abilities to live a good life. Analyzing his stay on the island, Fushi comes up with a condition that he would stay in a town for only about two days, after which he would move to the next town.

Kahaku as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 (Image via Studio Drive)

During his travels, he meets several other reincarnations of Hayase, all of whom try to become chummy with him. However, whenever Fushi would transform into Tonari, they leave. At the end of the episode, we are introduced to the first male reincarnation of Hayase, her sixth successor Kahaku.

Final thoughts on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 was a turning point for Fushi as he finally decided to stop living alone on the island and start traveling. Now that he is experiencing a better life, he encounters Hayase's sixth successor, Kahaku, who may have a task for Fushi, given how he went with the Guardians, as seen in the preview. The upcoming episode will also feature the first appearance of Bonchien Nicoli La Tasty Peach Uralis.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 3, titled The Awaited, will be released on November 6, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes