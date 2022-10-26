To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 will be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. For international fans, Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the anime worldwide, except in South and South-East Asia, where the anime will air on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

Yoshitoki Ōima's To Your Eternity has come back for a second season, as we see Fushi after a 40-year time skip. He isolated himself on the island after Pioran's death to stay away from civilians. In doing so, he has been able to attract Nokkers to himself, far away from civilization, to protect innocent people from dying.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 has separate release dates and times based on distinct timezones

Fushi learning about reincarnation (Image via Studio Drive)

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 2, titled Beating Will, will be released on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 7 pm JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 3 am PDT

Central Daylight Time: 5 am CDT

Eastern Daylight Time: 6 am EDT

British Standard Time: 11 am BST

Central European Summer Time: 12 pm CEST

Indian Standard Time: 3.30 pm IST

Philippines Time: 6 pm PHT

Australian Central Daylight Time: 9 pm ACDT

Season 2 is set to have a total of 20 episodes, which means that the anime will stream from the Fall 2022 anime season to the Winter 2023 anime season. After the release of episode 2, fans will be left with 18 more episodes to watch.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 2?

Hisame as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Dive)

To Your Eternity Season 2 Episode 2, titled Beating Will, will see Fushi returning with his old friends from Jananda, Tonari, and Sandel. Before that, we may see a battle between Hisame, Hayase's reincarnation, and Tonari, which may go in Tonari's favor.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1, titled Infatuation Reborn, started with Fushi alone on the island as 40 years had passed since he decided to stay away from civilization. During this, he had once decided to live as a crab, however, his sea journey was cut short after the Nokkers started attacking two years later.

Hisame as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

As Fushi continued sulking, thinking about his old friends, The Beholder interrupted him as a village was getting attacked by Nokkers, however, it was located far away, which would take Fushi about a week to reach. Fushi was annoyed by the Nokkers' persistence when he was approached by a little girl, Hisame, who claimed to be Hayase's granddaughter.

She was part of the Guardians and wanted to help Fushi defeat the Nokkers, and thus they traveled together. During their journey, it was revealed that Hisame was the reincarnation of her grandmother Hayase, who had passed down her Nokker to Hisame via Hisame's mother. Fushi later learned the concept of reincarnation from The Beholder, which was a relief for him as he understood how Hisame and Hayase were different people.

Tonari from Jananda as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

When they later reached the village, Fushi, Hisame, and her attendants met two other people who claimed to be doctors. These doctors were quite persistent in keeping Fushi away from Hisame. Thus Hisame decided to poison them. When they were served poisoned tea, Fushi and the male doctor got knocked out. However, none of Hisame's poisons affected the female doctor.

When a fight broke out, Hisame realized that the woman was Tonari from Jananda, meaning that the male doctor was Sandel. Their encounter is yet to be resolved, which will take place in To Your Eternity season 2, episode 2.

Poll : 0 votes