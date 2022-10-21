To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1: When and where to watch, what to expect, and more

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 is set to premiere soon.

The finale episode of the previous season left fans teary-eyed after Pioran's death. While her death was quite saddening for the fans, fortunately for her, she was able to request the Beholder to reincarnate her into someone that could be useful to Fushi. The Beholder allowed Pioran to experience her young body again after which he had her enter a white orb. So fans could possibly see her again in the upcoming season.

Studio Drive will be taking over the responsibility of animating the series from Brain's Base. Kiyoko Sayama, who previously directed Skip Beat! and Brave 10, is set to take over as the director of To Your Eternity from season 1 director Masahiko Murata.

Details on To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1

When will the first episode be released, and where can you watch it?

The Beholder as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 trailer (Image via studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 titled "Reincarnating Love," will be released on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 7 pm JST on NHK E TV. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the anime worldwide, except in South and South-East Asia, where it will air on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel for free.

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 am

Central Daylight Time (CDT): 5 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 am

British Standard Time (BST): 11 am

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 12 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 3.30 pm

Philippines Time (PHT): 6 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT): 9 pm

Season 2 is set to have a total of 20 episodes, which means that the anime will stream all the way from the Fall 2022 anime season to the Winter 2023 anime season.

It has also been confirmed that the opening song from To Your Eternity season 1, PINK BLOOD by Hikaru Utada, will continue to be the opening.

What to expect from To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1?

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 preview (Image via studio Drive)

To Your Eternity season 2 episode 1 will see the start of The Guardians Arc, with a forty-year time skip after old woman Pioran's death. During these forty years, Fushi spent his time alone on a boring island. This is when he met Hisame, a girl from the Yanome Country, who tells him how she is the reincarnation of Hiyase. While this was very shocking for Fushi, he decided to join her and the "Guardians" to protect innocent people from the threat of knockers.

Hisame and some other characters set to appear in episode 1 (Image via Studio Drive)

What happened last time?

To Your Eternity season 1 saw the origin of Fushi as an orb-like entity, who has the power to shapeshift into inanimate and animate objects. The orb first changes into a rock, then moss, only to then transform into a dying wolf, even copying its wound. Later, the Orb "It" transforms into the wolf's owner after the owner happened to pass away due to an injury.

Fushi as seen in To Your Eternity season 2 trailer (Image via studio Drive)

Since then, "It" has transversed the land only to meet a young girl, March, who took care of him and named him Fushi. He met several trials and tribulations, losing many friends, while trying to defeat the hostile entity "Knockers". During his journey, he also met the man who created the orb, who referred to it as the "Beholder."

