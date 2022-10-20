To Your Eternity Manga goes on hiatus before starting its final arc

Yoshitoki Oima's To Your Eternity manga will go on a hiatus before starting its final arc on 25 January 2023. Although publishing house Kodansha is yet to give an official announcement online, several reputed sources online have confirmed the latest news from Kodansha's print release.

With a second season of the anime on the way, To Your Eternity manga will get its closure next year with the final "Future Arc". As of yet, there is no confirmation on the number of chapters the arc will have.

Fans have been anticipating the end of the manga and now cannot wait to see how the story will conclude.

Will To Your Eternity manga end in 2023?

Mangaka Yoshitoki Oima is known for her previous groundbreaking work A Silent Voice, which was adapted as a critically acclaimed 2016 movie, directed by Naoko Yamada, and has since been busy with the To Your Eternity manga.

Spanning over 18 volumes, the manga was first released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2016. It tells the story of Fushi, an immortal creature who can morph into different forms and how he navigates the world he is destined to roam eternally, forging connections with the people who come into his life, which transforms the mysterious boy who was initially a sentient being with no emotions.

As of now, the latest chapters of volume 18 have been released but are yet to come out in tankobon or book format. The manga will end its "Modern Day Arc" and fans have tweeted that Yoshitoki Oima released a cover art to celebrate the same. If the information is confirmed by Kodansha, then the manga will begin its final arc in 2023, although it is a stretch to assume if it will end next year as well, given the number of chapters planned for the arc is not known.

The anime adaptation, which saw the release of its first season on 12 April 2021, will also return with a much awaited second season this year which will cover the Uralis Kingdom Arc. The second season will come out on 23 October, and its key visual has been released as well.

Despite being a fairly recent series, the To Your Eternity manga has gained a dedicated fan following over its current 18 volume run and it will definitely be a bittersweet moment for the fandom, as the managaka finally ends the epic journey of Fushi and his friends.

With the buzz of a final arc circulating online, fans are waiting for Kodansha to detail the official release of the concluding arc. Fan speculations about how the narrative might come to an end are already afoot and they are already praying for a hasty confirmation from the publishing house.

