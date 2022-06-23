10 anime to watch if you like A Silent Voice

A Silent Voice elicited a flood of bittersweet emotions among viewers. It made numerous people weep, but it also taught them valuable lessons about companionship, accountability, respect, fear and kindness to name a few. The anime has garnered a lot of praise from both anime and non-anime enthusiasts for shedding light on the problems that are often overlooked.

The anime explores the themes of bullying, ostracization, self-love and acceptance through the lens of the characters, Shoya Ishida and Shouko Nishimiya.

This article will list ten anime that are must-watches for those who love A Silent Voice.

Erased and 9 other anime to watch if you liked A Silent Voice

1) The Anthem of the Heart

Jun Naruse as seen in The Anthem of the Heart (Image credits: Mari Okada/ A-1 Pictures)

Jun Naruse is a blabbermouth who can’t help herself from speaking and this trait of her became the cause behind her parents' divorce after she revealed her father’s affair to her mother. She soon regrets her actions and eventually gets her ability to speak sealed into a fairy egg. Now whenever Naruse tries to speak, she gets severe stomach aches that are unbearable.

Unexpectedly, Naruse gets chosen to perform in her high school band, but as she is aware of her condition, she tries to persuade the group to remove her name. However, after listening to Takumi Sakagami’s bewitching voice she joins the band and finds out that the only way she can convey her feelings is by singing.

Both The Anthem of the Heart and A Silent Voice take place in a Slice of Life setting, where both the main female leads of the respective anime share their profound emotions through other means despite not being able to speak and verbalize.

2) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day revolves around Menma and her five best friends. Each member of the group loved their friends and stuck through thick and thin, but the death of Menma took a heavy toll on each person and shattered the group. One fated day, Menma’s spirit appeared out of the blue in front of Jinta and asked him to fulfill her wish to bring the group together.

Anohana’s storyline also revolves around overcoming guilt and showing the power of love. Like A Silent Voice, the characters in Anohana are also engulfed in grief as a consequence of which they lose their purpose, but as they haven’t lost everything, life gives them a second chance.

3) Your Lie in April

Kosei and Kaori as seen in Your Lie in April (Image credit: Naoshi Arakawa/ Kodansha/ A-1 Pictures)

Kosei Arima is a brilliant pianist and is also renowned as a human metronome, but after his mother’s death, he detached himself from the world and lost his ability to hear his own notes. Kosei stopped playing the piano and is haunted by memories of his strict mother. However, on a fortuitous day, Kosei meets Kaori Miyazano, a superb violinist.

Kosei developed a new perspective on life after becoming friends with Kaori, as the latter strives to get the former back on track, where he belonged in the first place. Apart from being one of the most romantic anime, Your Lie in April deals with similar challenges that have been showcased in A Silent Voice.

4) March Comes In Like a Lion

All characters in March Comes In Like a Lion (Image credit: Chica Umino/ Shaft)

Rei Kiriyama of March Comes In Like a Lion is also going through a hard time like Shoya Ishida, the protagonist of A Silent Voice. After losing both of his parents in an accident, Rei chose to live a secluded life, where he doesn’t want to bother anyone.In an effort to be self-sufficient, he takes poor care of himself by not getting enough sleep and not eating well.

However, after meeting the Kawamoto sisters and their grandfather, Rei becomes more alive and finds out there is much more to life. Rei also starts developing an interest in interacting with others and being around the Kawamotos makes him feel alive.

5) Erased

Satoru and Kayo as seen in ERASED (Image credits: Kei Sanbe/ Kadokawa Shoten/ A-1 Pictures)

In A Silent Voice, Ishida’s chances of changing the past were zero, as he didn’t possess the ability to travel back in time, but in Erased, Satoru Fujinuma with his ability of “Revival” can. Satoru uses his time-traveling ability to prevent life-threatening situations from occurring. After Satoru’s mother gets murdered by an unknown assailant, he travels 18 years back in time to prevent her death.

The difference between the two anime is that Ishida is attempting to make amends by dealing with his troubles in the present, whereas Satoru is completely altering the course of everyone's fate.

6) Orange

All characters in Orange (Image credits: Ichigo Takano/ Telecom Animation Film)

Orange’s plot also features the effects of depression and suicide like A Silent Voice, but the characters eventually find a way to overcome it through their friendship. The protagonist of the show Naho Takiyama receives a strange letter from herself, 10 years from the future, where everything that has happened and is going to happen is vividly stated.

Naho’s future self even specifically mentioned that the new transfer student Kakeru Naruse must be protected at any cost as he is not in the future. Now Naho has only two choices and that is to not repeat the mistakes that her future self committed and to keep an eye on Kakeru.

7) Mirai no Mirai

Kun Oota in Mirai no Mirai has been spoiled since childhood as he was the only child of their parents. Being a single child has its own perks like getting all the love and attention from the parents, but everything in Kun’s life changed after his sister Mirai was born.

Kun hated his sister as she became the most precious child to their parents. He even bullied his little sister from time to time. However, later he comes to know how truly precious his little sister is and what it means to be the older brother. Both A Silent Voice and Mirai no Mirai explore the effects of bullying and how it can mentally traumatize a person.

8) Senryu Girl

Nanako as seen in Senryu Girl (Image credits: Masakuni Igarashi/ Kodansha/ Connect)

Nanako Yukishiro cannot speak, but she has overcome her disability and has resorted to conversing with others through the medium of “senryu,” a 17-syllable-long poem written on a Tanzaku (strips of paper). Nanako eventually befriends Eiji Busujima, a former delinquent who shares a great interest in Senryuu. Eiji has no difficulty in communicating with Nanako, due to his newfound love of senryu.

Both Senryu Girl and A Silent voice have lots of similarities. In both, Ishida and Eiji are stated to be outcasts, due to the former’s behavior and the latter’s looks. Moreover, the female leads of both the shows are mute.

9) High Score Girl

Haruo and Akira as seen in High Score Girl (Image credits: Rensuke Oshikiri/ Square Enix/ J.C.Staff)

Haruo Yaguchi has only one dream and that is to become a professional arcade gamer. His skills earned him enough respect among the arcade community, and despite being a sixth-grader, he had a larger influence on others. However, everything came down on the day he lost to his fellow classmate Akira Oono in Street Fighter 2.

This not only infuriated Haruo but also led him to express his hostility towards Akira. Although Haruo hated Akira at first, soon the former realized the latter’s unique side that he has never seen. Like Ishida with Nishimiya in A Silent Voice, Haru also gets used to communicating with Akira without any difficulty as the story progresses.

10) Honey and Clover

Official poster of Honey and Clover (Image credit: J.C.Staff/ Viz Media/ Chica Umino)

Yuuta Takemoto is an art student who lives in a run-down building with two of his seniors, Shinobu Morita and Takumi Mayama. Both Yuuta and Shinobu fell head over heals for Hagumi Hanamoto after meeting her, with Yuuta hiding his innate feelings and Shinobu freely professing his love, which invariably ends in disaster.

Takumi has no interest in Hagumi, but the prodigious Ayumi Yamada has set her eyes on him, however, Takumi is in love with someone else. The entire storyline of Honey and Clover is filled with love triangles. However, it is a must-watch for fans of A Silent Voice, as it features characters with complex personalities who are struggling to find and accept themselves.

