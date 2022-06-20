10 anime series March Comes in Like a Lion fans need to watch

March Comes in Like a Lion is an award-winning ani-manga series revolving around Rei Kiriyama and his journey through life and pro-Shogi playing. As he begins to spiral into loneliness, the Kawamoto family appears in his life and takes him in. They inspire the beginning of Rei's emotional healing as he continues to rise through the ranks of the pro-Shogi-playing world.

This list goes over 10 anime that are similar to March Comes in Like a Lion. Each entry is an emotionally mature series and requires an open mind to fully understand.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each anime listed.

Your Lie in April, A Silent Voice, and eight other anime that are perfect for fans of March Comes in Like a Lion

1) Hyouka

Houtarou Oreki is a high school freshman with one goal in life: conserving as much energy as possible. However, this life goal seems to have gone up in flames after his older sister asked him to save the Classics Club from being disbanded. Luckily for him, this problem seems to be solved after Chitanda Eru, another high school freshman, appears in the clubroom and takes it over.

Unfortunately for Oreki, Chitanda decides to rope him into her world of wonder as she goes on adventures to solve daily mysteries and learn as much about the world around her as possible.

2) Your Lie in April

Your Lie in April is pretty similar to March Comes in Like a Lion (Image via Your Lie in April, Shounen Magazine, A-1 Pictures)

Child prodigy Kousei Arima was able to play the piano perfectly with the sheet music in front of him without missing a single note. As a result, he always made a clean sweep at piano competitions. Even the best opponents came nowhere close to his piano playing ability.

However, after the death of his mother, who also acted as his incredibly strict piano instructor, Arima lost the ability to hear the sounds made by a piano.

One day he meets Kaori Miyazono, a violinist looking for a piano player to accompany her in competitions. With the help of Kaori, Arima eventually returns to the world of piano playing.

Kousei Arima and March Comes in Like a Lion's Rei Kiriyama are incredibly similar towards the beginning of the series.

3) A Silent Voice

Shouya Ishida is an incredibly energetic and wild child in elementary school. Unfortunately, he has expressed this wild side before by bullying Shouko Nishimiya, a new student who's deaf. After Shouko's mother brings the bullying to the school's attention, Shouya is singled out and the only one blamed.

As the years go on, Shouya begins to get bullied and ostracized by his peers up until his third year of high school. However, he finally decides to apologize to Shouko and try his best to make amends with her and her family. Despite his good intentions, some misunderstandings get in the way of his journey and make everything much more difficult than expected.

4) Blue Period

Yatora Yaguchi, a second-year high school student, has stellar grades while also being a well-known delinquent. Despite this, he seems to have no motivation to discover what he wants to do in life. His true calling in life appears before him after painting the life-filled landscape of Shibuya. After receiving praise for the beautiful painting he just made, Yatora feels like he has finally found a dream to pursue.

He starts his journey towards getting admitted to Tokyo University of the Arts, but after struggling to get his parents' approval, Yatora realizes that this might be the hardest thing he has ever had to do.

5) Honey and Clover

Yuuta Takemoto is a sophomore at a well-known art college and shares an apartment with two seniors, Shinobu Morita and Takumi Mayama. Shinobu is often barred from graduating due to his many absences, but Takumi is much more sensible and acts as a role model for Yuuta.

One day, Yuuta's seemingly bland and boring life is shattered when he meets Hagumi Hanamoto and falls deeply in love with her. Yuuta prompts Hagumi to enroll in his university, as she has immense artistic talent, and the two get closer. While there, Hagumi befriends Ayumi Yamada, another student at the university who just so happens to have a crush on one of the three roommates.

6) Hikaru no Go

Hikaru Shindou stumbles across an old Go board while searching through his grandfather's attic. After touching it, a mysterious voice enters his mind, and he falls unconscious. Moments later, he is face-to-face with a figure known as Sai Fujiwara, the mysterious voice from earlier.

Sai's passion for Go has transcended time as his spirit was sealed into a Go board centuries ago and unleashed during the modern era. He now possesses Hikaru in an attempt to fulfill his wish to perform the Divine Move.

The series follows Hikaru as he develops an interest in Go while Sai tutors him and tries to fulfill his lifelong dream.

7) Orange

Naho Takamiya woke up on her first day as a sophomore in high school to a letter from her future self. This future version of herself has included various warnings in the strange letter. More specifically, the letter details that Naho's life in the future will be filled with regrets. Future Naho hopes that her past self will be able to correct the failures that her future self made and make the future better for everyone.

Another thing the letter mentions to the current Naho is to keep a watchful eye on Kakeru Naruse, a new transfer student. Since he is not around in the future, Naho must make incredibly conscious decisions while around him.

8) Run with the Wind

Sendai Josei High School's former ace runner Kakeru Kurahara is chased away after shoplifting from a local convenience store. While running, he encounters Haiji Kiyose, who has expressed intense interest in Kakeru's running ability and persuades him to come and live in Chikusei-sou.

He becomes close friends and teammates with Haiji and the other eight who live there as they train for the Hakone Ekiden. They each face challenges on their journey to the Hakone Ekiden while also training hard and running to their heart's content. The journey is difficult and taxing but also rewarding and fulfilling.

9) Those Snow White Notes

Setsu Sawamura ran from his home village following the death of his grandfather, a legendary shamisen master. His grandfather always told Setsu to find his own way of playing the shamisen or give it up.

Setsu decides to visit Tokyo in order to find his own way of playing the shamisen. However, the noise pollution of Tokyo seems to drown out the sound of his playing. Later, his mother forces Setsu to enroll in Umezono Academy, where he meets Shuri Maeda. During his time at the academy, Setsu begins to discover his own way of playing the shamisen.

Hopefully, he can make his grandfather proud and become the best player in the world.

10) Barakamon

An up-and-coming calligrapher, Seishuu Handa is young and handsome. Unfortunately, he is also incredibly narcissistic. After lashing out at someone for calling his award-winning work "unoriginal," his father sends him to the Goto Islands for some very necessary introspection. At the same time, he aims to develop his own art style while also being harassed by middle schoolers.

Although he initially dislikes the kids, he grows to care for them immensely throughout the series. Thanks to the inhabitants of the island and the little kids he befriends, Seishuu is able to break through the narcissistic personality he developed and find peace in his art.

