Watch: Mei Yamaguchi shows off her musical side

ONE Championship fighter Mei Yamaguchi just keeps getting cooler and cooler. On top of being a trailblazer in women's mixed martial arts, she is also a talented musician.

She recently posted a video on Twitter of herself playing a musical instrument. In the caption, Yamaguchi wrote:

"I play a little every day."

In the video, she is seen playing a Shamisen, a traditional Japanese instrument. This instrument has three strings, a long fingerboard, and is plucked using a bachi.

Yamaguchi will likely be back in the ONE circle later in 2022.

Mei Yamaguchi earned a draw in Danielle Kelly grappling match

Yamaguchi's last bout in ONE Championship was against American-grappling phenom Danielle Kelly. They fought to a draw at ONE X, but much of the fight had Yamaguchi on the defensive.

If no submission happens in a single 12-minute round for submission grappling matches, then it does not go to judges, but is instead declared a draw.

Yamaguchi's opponent, Kelly, was awarded a $50,000 performance bonus for her efforts. Before the match happened, Yamaguchi showed immense respect for her American counterpart. At the ONE X pre-fight press conference, she said:

“My opponent is a young and talented American fighter who has signed with Evolve and has yet to make her debut as a mixed martial artist, so it has become a grappling match. Her level of grappling seems to be quite high and she is an opponent who can attack from various places.”

In honor of her high-quality opponent, Yamaguchi prepared alongside all-time MMA great Kazushi Sakuraba. On working with Sakuraba, she said on Twitter:

“I got submitted a lot, but I have safely survived.”

For Mei Yamaguchi, it is uncertain who her next opponent may be in the competitive ONE women's atomweight division. She may be in an MMA or grappling bout next.

Professionally, she made her MMA debut in 2007 and has faced opponents such as Megumi Fujii, Seo Hee Ham, Angela Lee, and Jihin Radzuan, among others. She has fought the best of the best for over a decade now, and is still looking for more.

Whoever her next bout may be against, we look forward to seeing Mei Yamaguchi compete.

Edited by C. Naik