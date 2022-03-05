"I want to attack aggressively" - Mei Yamaguchi warns Danielle Kelly that she's in for a tough debut at ONE X

Things haven't gone Mei Yamaguchi’s way of late, but the Japanese veteran is ready to change that at ONE X on March 26.

Yamaguchi returns to the Circle at ONE’s 10-year anniversary spectacle to face debutant Danielle Kelly in an atomweight submission grappling contest set for a single 15-minute canto.

Ahead of her return, the former ONE atomweight world title contender has warned the American grappling expert that she should expect a tough night out when they meet inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I want to attack aggressively while showing the advantages of my mixed martial arts skills,” Mei Yamaguchi offered during a ONE X press conference in Japan.

The Tokyo native went on to outline that she recognizes Kelly's skillset and that she expects an interesting challenge from the Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert.

“My opponent is a young and talented American fighter who has signed with Evolve and has yet to make her debut as a mixed martial artist, so it has become a grappling match. Her level of grappling seems to be quite high and she is an opponent who can attack from various places.”

Mei Yamaguchi endured yet another slump at ONE: Bad Blood against Malaysian phenom Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan last month. It marked the third consecutive time she failed to pick up a win in the Circle.

However, the stalwart competitor has tucked those performances away and is now fully focused on her latest mission in ONE.

Mei Yamaguchi thankful for opportunity to compete on stacked ONE X card

Danielle Kelly’s acumen on the ground is something that can trouble Yamaguchi. However, the 39-year-old is prepared to showcase her Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo and wrestling in order to overcome the promotion’s latest signing.

Win or lose, Mei Yamaguchi hopes to put on a good show at the 10-year extravaganza.

“I am really happy to have been invited to such a big tournament. I just had a fight last month, but I am happy to get offers for back-to-back fights and I really appreciate it. This time I will compete in a submission-only grappling rules match. The entire card [is] expected to be heated, but [given that] I am fighting under the submission ruleset, it means that ONE believes that I'm attractive enough for a grappling match and I want to respond to those expectations."

