10 anime that will make feelings of loneliness disappear

Anime is a great device to fight loneliness. There are many causes to be sad or lonely. There are moments when you don't even need an explanation, but things simply happen. When trying to battle loneliness and make\ing virtual friends, anime is a good choice. It never hurts to try.

You might find yourself resting on the couch, gripping your stomach because those deep, delicious belly laughs are so excruciatingly painful. Maybe you're watching a show that truly resonates with you, delivering a solution to the difficulties that you've been beset with. It's possible that anime merely provides you with a much-needed jolt, allowing you to get back up and keep fighting the good fight.

Get your mind off of things by watching any of these anime programs.

10 anime that you should watch when you're feeling blue

1) K-On!

What bands did you establish with your buddies as kids? Did you fool around with an instrument even if you didn't know how to play it? Then K-On!, the tale of a lighthearted high school girl named Yui, who joins her school's music club despite having no prior musical training, is right up your alley.

While Yui and her friends' shenanigans may take precedence over music, this lighthearted narrative is a terrific way to block out the world and accompany them as they seek to compose their own sounds. The opening theme song is so catchy that it will surely make you feel good.

2) Lucky Star

Lucky Star (Image via Studio Kyoto)

Lucky Star is a great fit for those who like endless, pointless debates on a wide range of issues. As in the first episode, there is a lot of discussion over how to correctly grill beef tongues. If you are feeling lonely, the cast of Lucky Star will take you along on a journey of belly-laughs and make you feel loved.

The story revolves around the antics of four different high schoolers, each with their own unique set of traits: an otaku who is both lethargic and sporty, two identical twins, and a smart, outspoken fourth wheel.

3) Usagi Drop

The majority of anime parents are tragically decapitated or disappear entirely. Despite of this, Usagi Drop shows you the joys of family, even if it's made up of a guy and an illegitimate aunt.

It's fascinating to observe how a man and woman deal with the challenges of bringing up a child after agreeing to raise his grandfather's illegitimate daughter. It's difficult, but it's worth it. At the very least, it will teach you to appreciate the little things in life.

4) Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If you want to get the most out of this anime, stick to the dub. Ghost Stories is a comedy about a group of students trying to contain the spirits that had been unleashed about their school. However, they wound up making the program a farce by not taking it as seriously as they had originally intended.

It's difficult to describe, but this anime will make you chuckle if you allow it. When feeling down, there's nothing better than a good dose of comedy! Additionally, you can tell that the performers are having a good time, which is something you don't hear in many episodes.

5) Silver Spoon

The anime Silver Spoon sticks out as one of the finest shows to watch when you're feeling down since it's not just a departure from the norm, but also has a number of humorous aspects that keep the viewer entertained. It's filled with bright and cheery scenery and lovable individuals.

Gin no Saji tells the narrative of a young student's struggle to adapt to a new culture, encountering a variety of interesting characters in the process. The only way Hachiken can have a satisfying existence is to find out what he really wants out of life and pursue it.

6) Nichijou

A still from Nichijou (Image via Studio Kyoto)

Nichijou has the power to instantly lift your spirits when you're feeling down. My Ordinary Life, or Nichijou, defies expectations in every way. The lives of Mai, Yuuko, and Mio, three childhood friends, may be described as anything but normal.

Laughter comes from the unexpected events that occur while friends are around. Some of the show's supporting characters, such as the brash, young prodigy Hakase, her robotic guardian Nano, and a talking cat, add to the hilarity.

With a mixture of weird humour and distinctive characters, Nichijou is an enjoyable slice-of-life anime.

7) Barakamon

It seems like there is an anime out there for just about anything. For example, Barakamon chronicles the story of Seishuu Handa, a self-absorbed young calligrapher who is sent to the countryside by his father in order to calm down and study his conduct.

It is refreshing to see a narrative about an adolescent coming to grips with his own identity and the basic pleasures of community in a format that tends to be frenzied and fast-paced. If you are looking for a certain way to brighten your day, this series has the most unlikely of themes for you.

8) Gintama

Gintama is, without a doubt, the funniest anime ever produced. A Japanese metropolis called Edo serves as the backdrop for the anime's narrative, which revolves around the protagonist.

As a result of the Amanto invasion, it becomes illegal for Samurai to display their swords in public. In keeping with the samurai tradition, Gintoki is armed with a wooden sword.

Gintoki, with the help of his two minions and a dog, overcomes a number of hurdles while doing odd jobs. Gintama comes to the rescue with its complete blend of characters, action-packed brawls, poignant moments, and rib-tickling expressions.

9) Konosuba

There is a lot of competition in the Isekai genre because people are looking for a break from their daily routines. Despite this, Konosuba remains the undisputed monarch of the Isekai series.

Despite the absence of an overarching narrative, the series concentrates on the misadventures of a gang of outcasts that would not blend into any conventional adventuring party. Their routine activities often go awry in the most amusing ways.

When feeling low, this Isekai masterpiece will pull you out of your dark thoughts and help you cope with a hearty helping of humor.

10) Colourful

Colourful is a mysterious tale that manages to get away with a disguise that the characters believe they must wear in order to stay alive. Humans are designed with an ever-changing spectrum of hues, and according to the protagonist, a character with a distinct mental state of his or her own.

There will always be someone who shares your skin tone, no matter how terrible things become. The anime makes us believe that we are seldom really alone. In the face of enormous despair, we inevitably find a cause to drive ourselves and enjoy life fully.

That is all from our end. Do you have any recommendations? Let us know in the comments section!

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan