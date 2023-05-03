KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 - Megumin masters explosion magic

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5, fans of the series finally got to see Megumin master explosion magic. While she believed that she did not have enough skill points to acquire it, her little joke before the monsters' attack had set her up to master explosion magic.

The previous episode saw Megumin reveal to Yunyun how she wanted to master explosion magic. That's when she realized how Yunyun purposely scored lower marks on a test to graduate alongside her. This caused an argument between them, which had to be set aside when monsters attacked the village.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 - Megumin and Yuyun graduate from the Red Prison

Komekko as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5, titled Prelude to an Explosion of Madness, opened with a flashback to how Komekko happened to help a demon unseal Lady Wolbach. It was during that time that she happened to find the cat that she previously believed to be food.

In real-time, Megumin and Yunyun reached Megumin's home to realize that Komekko was missing. That's when they saw the monsters attacking the cat, following which, they flew away with her. Considering that Komekko was missing, Megumin could not focus on the cat and wanted to go after her sister.

Megumin and Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 (Image via Studio Deen)

She then realized where her sister could be and went along with Yunyun. There they found Komekko, who was trying to save the cat. Upon seeing her sister in danger, Megumin thought of mastering advanced magic, but was trembling at the thought of putting aside her wish to master explosion magic. Yunyun knew this and decided to master intermediate magic and saved Komekko, promising to save the cat.

Megumin gave it some thought and realized how Yunyun had sacrificed a lot for her. Hence, she decided to go help her by mastering advanced magic, although by that time, Yunyun had already rescued the cat. That's when more monsters arrived on their location. Seeing that Yunyun was immobilized after using a lot of spells, Megumin was about to master advanced magic when she realized that she had enough points to master explosion magic.

Megumin as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 (Image via Studio Deen)

Megumin unleashed her explosion magic and decimated the hoard of monsters, following which, she and Yunyun fainted. Later, the two got their graduation certificates from the Red Prison for mastering magic, soon after which, they headed to Soketto to get their futures foretold.

During the session, Soketto revealed how Megumin was set to find new friends in Axel, hinting at the upcoming events of the KonoSuba anime. The episode also saw Megumin deciding to keep the cat as her familiar and naming her Chomusuke.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5

Megumin naming her cat Chomusuke (Image via Studio Deen)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 5 saw Megumin and Yunyun graduate from the Red Prison, meaning that both of them are set to begin their journeys as adventurers.

This means that fans can expect to see both of them work together as they try to raise enough funds to travel the world.

