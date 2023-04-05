KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1: Megumin's quest to master explosion magic begins

With the release of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1, the spinoff anime series started off with Megumin's journey to master explosion magic in the Red Prison. The episode revealed how Megumin was inspired to focus on explosion magic, and how she got acquainted with Yunyun.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is a spinoff prequel series to KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!, which is set to focus on one of the main characters from the franchise, Megumin. In this anime, fans are set to witness the beginning of Megumin's quest to master explosion magic.

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1: Megumin enrolls in the Red Prison

The mage as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1 (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1, titled The Crimson-Eyed Wizards, opened with a young Megumin witnessing a red-haired, voluptuous mage defeating a monster using "explosion" magic. Upon seeing the effects of the spell, Megumin wished to become just like the mage and asked her advice on the same. However, the mage asked Megumin not to pursue explosion magic as it was the most powerful kind of magic there was.

At present, Megumin and her sister Komekko headed back to their home after catching crawfish when Megumin spotted Yunyun and gave her one, thinking that she was hungry. Upon reaching their home, they learned that their parents had made a good sale that day, due to which they had enough money for a good meal and Megumin's new academy uniform.

Megumin's family as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

While the identity of the customer wasn't revealed, it seemed like she was a seasoned adventurer, who as per her words, was searching for someone. After wearing her new uniform, Megumin blurted out her dream of becoming a great mage of explosion magic. However, her dream happened to shock her entire family.

The viewers were then shown Megumin and her classmate's induction ceremony to their academy, The Red Prison. After the ceremony, the anime introduced us to some of Megumin's classmates, such as a chunibyo named Arue, Dodonka, and Funifura. After Megumin declared her intention to become a lone wolf, Yunyun, who was also in her class, declared her intention to defeat Megumin, whom she thought of as her rival.

Yunyun as seen in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1 (Image via Studio Drive)

After a month passed, Megumin expressed her interest towards explosion magic in front of the class, however, the teacher disregarded it as joke magic with limited usage. Later, the girls were seen in their combat training class, where each of them was to pair up with a classmate and come up with a cool way to declare themselves to their opponent.

As Yunyun was left alone, she had to pair up with the teacher, however, she struggled. Upon seeing this, Megumin came up with an excuse to not train, and allow Yunyun to partner up with Arue. Soon, it started to rain, causing the headmaster's tulips to cause havoc. Once the rain stopped, so did the tulips, making both Megumin and Yunyun realize that they could have avoided the situation if they knew spells.

Megumin and her teacher as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Drive)

Later, Megumin was seen contemplating her decision to pursue explosion magic, given that no one except Yunyun supported it. However, Megumin was adamant to pursue it as it wasn't a useless spell, as she saw the mage use it to defeat a giant monster. Thus, she reaffirmed her dream of mastering explosion magic like that mage.

Final thoughts on KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1

The customer as seen in the anime ED (Image via Studio Drive)

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! episode 1 saw Megumin begin her quest to master explosion magic. While the identity of the mage whom Megumin admires wasn't revealed, she is sure to have some impact on the story. It also seems very much possible that the customer at Megumin's parents' stall was somehow connected to her.

As for Megumin's academy life, it seems like she is fitting in with her classmates, especially Arue and Yunyun.

