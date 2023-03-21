KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the upcoming Spring 2023 anime season, Studio Drive will be premiering its KonoSuba spinoff anime, KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! While fans already know of KonoSuba, the upcoming anime is a spinoff series based on the light novel series of the same name.

Natsume Akatsuki and Masahito Watari's KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! light novel series features the story of the franchise's protagonist Megumin. The story is a prequel to the original series and narrates the tale of the time when Megumin and Yunyun used to study magic together.

Everything to know about KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Release date and time, where to watch

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! is set to premiere on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 1 AM JST. The episode's release date and time will differ depending on the varying time zones all across the globe.

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, April 5

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Wednesday, April 5

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Wednesday, April 5

British Standard Time: 4 PM, Wednesday, April 5

Central European Time: 5 PM, Wednesday, April 5

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM, Wednesday, April 5

Philippine Standard Time: 12 AM, Thursday, April 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 AM, Thursday, April 6

Also, while it hasn't been confirmed by the official source, as per Twitter leaker @oecuf0, the anime is set to have 12 episodes.

Yunyun and Megumin as seen in the spinoff anime trailer (Image via Studio Drive)

The anime will premiere on April 6 on TOKYO MX, followed by other television networks such as TV Aichi, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV. The anime has also been acquired by Crunchyroll for international streaming, which will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Machico, who performed the opening song for both seasons of the main series, is behind STAY FREE, the anime's opening theme. Meanwhile, she is joined by cast members Rie Takahashi (Megumin) and Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun) to perform the ending theme song, JUMP IN.

The anime is being directed by Yujiro Abe, the episode director of Kaguya-sama: Love is War, at studio Drive. He is working under the supervision of the main series director Takaomi Kanasaki. Meanwhile, Makoto Uezu and Koichi Kikuta will return as the series composer and character designer, respectively.

What to expect from KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!?

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! will follow Megumin as the anime's protagonist as she endeavors to make a vital decision. While both Crimson Magic Clan members Megumin and Yunyun are at the top of their class, they both take different paths. When Yunyun began learning advanced magic, Megumin went down a different path of explosive magic.

Despite being warned of its limited usefulness, Megumin was left unconvinced by her peers not to pursue learning only explosive magic. As per Megumin, this was the only way for her to become a great wizard. With no other information made available by the studio, fans will have to wait to watch the episode when it airs.

