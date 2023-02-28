KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! announces April 2023 debut with a new promo video

KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, the much-awaited spin-off series of KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World!, has finally announced its release with the third PV featuring Megumin. The spin-off series will debut on April 6, 2023, on TOKYO MX and other Japanese syndications, such as TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 at 1:00 am JST (11:00 am ET).

As revealed by production house Studio Deen and creator Natsume Akatsuki, the spin-off will revolve around Megumin, the archwizard of the Crimson Magic Clan, who was the first to join Kazuma's party. According to Natsume, the spin-off anime series will depict the events before Megumin meets Kazuma.

Rei Takahashi will be reprising her role as Megumin in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

Megumin, one of the four main characters in the original series, will once again be voiced by Rei Takahashi, who is among the most renowned voice actors in the industry. Rei is also popular for her roles like Emilia in Re:Zero, Takagi in Teasing Master Takagi-san, and Sumi Sakurasawa in Rent-A-Girlfriend.

Yunyun, a new character in the series, will be voiced by Aki Toyosaki, who is mostly known for playing Yui Hirasawa in K-On! Aki is also loved by her fans for her commendable performances in other series, such as Momo Belia Deviluke in To LOVE-Ru Darkness, Kofuku in Noragami Aragoto, and Aoi Kuneida in Beelzebub.

Here’s how the official English publisher of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! describes the spin-off series:

"One year before a certain useless goddess and NEET extraordinaire hit the scene, Megumin, the "Greatest Genius of the Crimson Magic Clan," is hard at work. Ever since a life-changing encounter in her youth, the young wizard has dedicated her every waking moment to the pursuit of the ultimate offensive magic, Explosion! (Well...every moment not spent hustling food from her self-proclaimed rival.)"

It continues:

"And while the big sister's away, the little one will play. On a routine trip into the woods, Megumin's little sister, Komekko, finds a strange black kitten. Little does she know that this cat plays a key role in unsealing a Dark God's tomb…"

The official staff of KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!:

Check out the staff involved in the production of the upcoming anime:

Director: Yujiro Abe

Chief Supervisor: Kanyasaki Takayomi

Character Designer: Koichi Kikuta

Series Composer: Makoto Uezu

Sound Director: Miwa Iwanami

Sound Effects : Yasumasa Koyama

Recording : Takayuki Yamaguchi

Studio: Deen

Machico has been credited for the opening theme song, STAY FREE, while the ending theme song, JUMP IN, is a duet by Rei Takahashi and Aki Toyosaki, who are the primary voice cast of Megumin and Yunyun respectively in KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

