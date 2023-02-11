Record of Ragnarok chapter 74: Chaos is neutralized, Tesla's past is revealed, and the key to humanity's immortality is disclosed

Record of Ragnarok chapter 74, titled The Feelings Which Connect Us, picks up after Beelzebub launches an unexpected attack on Tesla and readers see the effects of Chaos.

However, the story focuses on Tesla's backstory and his relationship with his brother, which motivates him to continue fighting for humanity's survival.

Readers learned about Beelzebub's history and motivations for defeating humanity in the previous chapter. So, fans assumed that, given the importance placed on his backstory, he will not be defeated in this fight. In this chapter, that opinion may be challenged somewhat.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 proves why humanity cannot go extinct

Tesla survives Chaos

Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 begins with everyone still reeling from the effects of the God of the Void: Chaos. But Beelzebub's use of the terrible forbidden technique, combining the left hand of defense and the right hand of offense, had a detrimental impact on his own body.

On the other hand, Tesla appears to be standing firm. It is revealed that he sacrificed one of his Super Tesla Coils in order to partially offset the destructive vibrations of Chaos.

Tesla's backstory

In Record of Ragnarok chapter 74, readers learn about Tesla's past. The story begins when Nikola Tesla was five years old and his twelve-year-old brother Dane was spotted working in his research laboratory. He is shown how to design a windmill by improving on previous models.

While Dane is concerned about failing, Tesla reassures him that it is only through failure that humanity can prosper. Later, at Dane's funeral, Tesla tells everyone that Dane will live on forever through science.

Dane's windmill is later revealed to be dysfunctional and did not move. However, Tesla worked for six years to perfect it by meticulously building on the work of previous scientists.

Humanity will never die

Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 returns to the future, where it is revealed that the scientists in the audience, particularly Dane, are concerned about Tesla. Drawing on his own words about Dane, he insists that humanity will never die as long as science continues to grow and flourish.

A quick recap of Record of Ragnarok chapter 73

Beelzebub performing a forbidden technique (Image via Coamix)

Record of Ragnarok chapter 73, titled The Heirs of Science, looked at the relationship between Hades and Beelzebub when the latter was still young and wanted to die. However, Hades persuaded him to continue living, to which he agreed, but only so that his death would be gruesome.

But Beelzebub and Hades developed a brotherly relationship. Furthermore, Hades had gifted him the Staff of Apomyius. As a result, when he died, Beelzebub felt that the time for humanity's extinction had come.

Readers witnessed him using a forbidden technique that terrified even Zeus. The chapter ended with a huge black sphere forming at the center of the battlefield.

