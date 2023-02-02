Record of Ragnarok Chapter 75: Release date, What to expect, and more

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 is set to be released on Saturday, February 25. Fans can read the manga on the official website of Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon or Viz Media's official website.

The previous chapter saw Beelzebub use a technique called Void God: Chaos, which made use of his abilities and the Staff of Apomyius. Following that, fans got to see Nikola Tesla's backstory as it was revealed how he managed to keep his brother alive by continuing to inherit the science he had left behind upon passing away.

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 may see the end of Nikola Tesla Vs Beelzebub

Release date and where to read

Nikola Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 (Image via Coamix)

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 will be released on Saturday, February 25, in Japan. Fans internationally can expect spoilers for the same out at the same time, however, for the English translations, they might have to wait a few days.

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 is serialized in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon and thus, it is released in Japan along with the magazine's publishing date.

However, if fans want to read the same online, they may have to wait some time before they are updated either on Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon's official website or on MangaHot's official website.

Dane Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 (Image via Coamix)

Additionally, Record of Ragnarok has also been licensed by VIZ Media for its English-translated version.

What can you expect from Record of Ragnarok chapter 75?

Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 may feature the final push by the fighters, Beelzebub and Nikola Tesla, as both of them seem to be at their limits. But given how the former is practically immortal, the chances of him being defeated seem extremely low.

Nikola Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 (Image via Coamix)

Meanwhile, Nikola Tesla has already lost one of his Tesla coils, which could pose a challenge to him. Considering how chapter 74 focused on Nikola Tesla's backstory and his saying, "As long as we continue to inherit and develop science, Mankind will never die," there is a chance that it was a hint towards Nikola Tesla's defeat in the tournament of Ragnarok.

Thus, Record of Ragnarok chapter 75 may have Nikola Tesla possibly reveal his last resort to defeat Beelzebub, following which, the chapter might reveal the fight's result.

Recap of Record of Ragnarok chapter 74

Beelzebub as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 (Image via Coamix)

Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 saw the whole arena shaken by Beelzebub's attack as Zeus revealed the attack to be Void God: Chaos, a technique which makes use of the offensive vibrations in Beelzebub's right hand and defensive vibrations in his left hand. Beelzebub can condense those two to detonate.

After the smoke cleared up, it was revealed that both Nikola Tesla and Beelzebub had managed to survive the attack. While the attack could have killed Tesla, he sacrificed one of his coils to attack and dampen the blast's effect on him. As Beelzebub started counting down to Tesla's end, he explained how there was no end to mankind, given they were eternal.

Nikola Tesla as seen in Record of Ragnarok chapter 74 (Image via Coamix)

The chapter then switched to Nikola Tesla's backstory as it was revealed how he looked up to his brother Dane, who was the smartest person in the village. When Dane was seven, he was creating an improved windmill upon a village elder's request.

However, Dane messed up during a stormy night and passed away. Nikola made sure not to let his science go to waste and was able to complete the windmill after six years.

Thus, he proved that mankind was eternal as long as they were able to inherit and develop science. Following this, he is prepared to fight Beelzebub at present.

