Record of Ragnarok Season 2 trailer announces part 1 release date and more

As per the newly released trailer, Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, January 26, 2022, on Netflix. The anime will be released in two parts, with the second part set to be released later in the year.

Along with the release date and details about the premiere, Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 trailer has also revealed the new cast members set to feature in the upcoming sequel season. Additionally, the trailer has also revealed the opening song and the artist for the same.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 trailer reveals release date

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime the second trailer for Record of Ragnarok II is here! episodes 1-10 hit Netflix January 26!



which battle are you looking forward to most?

Netflix has released a new trailer for Record of Ragnarok season 2, per which anime is set to be released in two parts. The first part is set to have 10 episodes, which will be released altogether on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Netflix.

Meanwhile, the second part is set to have five episodes, which is set to be released later this year.

The season 2 part 1 trailer also featured the opening theme song of the anime, Rude, Loose Dance by singer Minami. The ending theme song titled Inori is set to be performed by Masatoshi Ono.

Buddha as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 trailer (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

The trailer revealed the two main fights set to take place in season 2 part 1. The first fight will be between "Herald of Justice" Heracles and "Humanity's Most Infamous Killer" Jack the Ripper.

The second fight is set to take place between " Cosmos' Bhairava" Shiva and the "Unrivaled Rikishi" Raiden Tameemon. Additionally, the upcoming part is also set to feature Buddha.

New cast members revealed for season 2

Tomokazu Sugita is set to voice Jack the Ripper. He had previously voiced Rudeus Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Gyoumei Himejima in Demon Slayer, and Escanor in Seven Deadly Sins.

Heracles as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 trailer (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Meanwhile, Katsuyuki Konishi is set to voice Heracles. He had previously voiced Juubee Aryuu in Blue Lock, Tengen Uzui in Demon Slayer, and Chiaki Hanazono in Ahiru no Sora.

As for Subaru Kimura, he is set to voice Raiden Tameemon. He had previously voiced Aoi Todo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Haruki Hayashida in Tokyo Revengers, and Hoodlum in Akudama Drive.

Raiden Tameemon as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1 trailer (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Lastly, Yūichi Nakamura is set to voice the role of Buddha. He had previously voiced Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, Keigo Takami (Hawks) in My Hero Academia, and Shigure Souma in Fruits Basket.

