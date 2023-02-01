Every contestant in Record of Ragnarok Season 2

Fans have been hyped ever since Record of Ragnarok season 2 was released, as part 1 of the second season featured two long-awaited fights from the series. With the second part set to arrive later this year, fans will now have to wait to see what happens after Buddha switches sides in the Tournament of Ragnarok.

Many are quite intrigued by the Record of Ragnarok contestants, as their fights are set to decide Humanity's fate. The Gods' Council decided to eradicate Humanity, but Valkyrie Brunhilde proposed the idea of giving mankind one last chance if they were to win against them, following which the tournament of Ragnarok was established.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok manga.

Shiva, Buddha, and 5 other Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestants

1) Jack the Ripper

Jack the Ripper - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Jack the Ripper, known as "Humanity's Most Infamous Serial Killer," represented Humanity in the fourth round of Ragnarok, where he fought Heracles and defeated him.

He is a serial killer from the late 19th century who later became a very important figure in the history of London. However, after his fight against Heracles in the second season, he realizes that he is sad about killing him, following which he expresses a desire to change.

2) Heracles

Heracles - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Heracles, known to be the God of Fortitude, is a prominent deity in the Greek Pantheon. He represented the Gods in the fourth round of Ragnarok, as he went up against Jack the Ripper and was assassinated by him.

Similar to Buddha and the Valkyries, Heracles was one of the few divine beings who were not in favor of eradicating Humanity, given that he was formerly a Human.

3) Raiden Tameemon

Raiden Tameemon - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Raiden Tameemon, known as the "Peerless Rikishi" represented Humanity in the fifth round of Ragnarok, as he faced Shiva and perished against him.

Born as Tarōkichi Seki, Raiden was a famous Japanese sumo wrestler, considered to be the greatest of all time, as he was known to have the strongest muscles in mankind's history.

4) Shiva

Shiva - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Shiva, known as the "Cosmos Bhairava" and the "Strongest God of Destruction," is the Chief of God and a prominent deity and leader of the Hindu Pantheon.

He represented the Gods in the fifth round of Ragnarok as he fought against Raiden Tameemon and emerged victorious by using his Tandava Karma to overpower his opponent in the second season's first part.

5) Buddha

Buddha - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Buddha, one of the Four Sages, also known as the founder of Buddhism, is a prominent deity in the Dharmic Pantheon. While he was initially listed as a representative of the Gods, he switched sides and fought for Humanity in the sixth round of Ragnarok against Zerofuku, and later Hajun.

Given that he was a former human who descended into Godhood, he was one of the few divine beings not in favor of destroying Humanity. His fight is set to feature in the season's second part.

6) Zerofuku

Zerofuku - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Monthly Comic Zenon)

Zerofuku, known as the God of Misfortune, is the fusion of the Seven Lucky Gods. He is the representative of the Gods in the sixth round of Ragnarok, where he went up against Buddha, taking the place of Bishamonten.

Bishamonten was one of the Seven Lucky Gods, who decided to go into his original form by fusing with the other six gods. After the fusion, Bishamonten becomes Zerofuku, which translates to "zero fortune" or "misfortune".

7) Hajun

Hajun - Record of Ragnarok season 2 contestant (Image via Monthly Comic Zenon)

Hajun, known as the "Demon Lord of the Sixth Heaven" and the "Legendary Berserker of the Netherworld," appears during the sixth round of Ragnarok after he absorbed the God of Misfortune, Zerofuku, by devouring him using two dragons.

He replaced Zerofuku and represented the Gods in the sixth round of Ragnarok, as he fought and lost against the founder of Buddhism in the Record of Ragnarok manga.

