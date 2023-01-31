Fans look forward to the release of Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11 as the anime premiered with 10 episodes on January 26, 2023. As it ended on a cliffhanger, fans just can't wait to find out what is set to happen in the upcoming episodes as they look forward to a release date for the same.

Record of Ragnarok, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, depicts the story of the Gods and mankind as the Gods' Council decides on eradicating the latter, following which Valkyrie Brunhilde proposes giving mankind one last chance to prove their worth as the tournament of Ragnarok is established.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok manga.

When can fans expect Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11 to release?

Zeus as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

As per the announcement made by Netflix, Record of Ragnarok season 2 is set to be separated into two parts, the first of which has already been released with 10 episodes. Meanwhile, the second part with its next five episodes is set to be released later in 2023, whose announcement is yet to be made.

Thus, fans can expect Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11 to be released sometime in the later quarter of 2023. Given that the first part was only released on January 26 on Netflix, the streaming platform might wait at least until the Summer 2023 anime season before it releases its next set of episodes.

What to expect from Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11?

Buddha as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11 will most likely elaborate on why Buddha chose to fight for humanity even though he was a God and was set to represent them in the sixth round.

Buddha was formerly a human by the name of Gautama Siddhartha, a famous philosopher from Nepal, who later attained enlightenment and ascended to the ranks of the Gods.

So, similar to Valkyrie Brunhilde, he, too, does not want humanity to perish and thus decides to join their side to protect them from a then-certain defeat in the tournament of Ragnarok.

Recap of Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 10

Shiva as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 10, titled Brink, saw a transformed Shiva fighting with Raiden Tameemon. Unlike before, the latter had transformed entirely, posing a new challenge to Raiden as the battle became one to see who would end up expending all their energy first.

While Raiden did his best to counterattack, Shiva kept dancing and generating attacks of his own. The former's supporters spurred him on as he did everything that was capable to try and defeat Shiva, however, he ended up losing his right arm, following which he revealed that he had expended all of his energy.

Buddha as seen in Record of Ragnarok season 2 (Image via Graphinica x Yumeta Company)

Both Raiden and Shiva thanked each other for a worthy fight as Shiva walked away with victory while his opponent perished. The results of the fifth round left Brunhilde furious as the fate of humanity was hanging by a thread.

Elsewhere, Zeus recognized humanity's strength and how tough they were. Soon after that, he asked Buddha to represent the Gods in the sixth round. While he did accept the challenge, in the post-credits scene, Buddha is seen wanting to fight for mankind as he is set to face Zerofuku, which can be expected to feature in Record of Ragnarok season 2 episode 11.

