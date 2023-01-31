Is Jesus in Record of Ragnarok Season 2? Explained

With the release of Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 1, fans of the series got to witness two more fights in the tournament of Ragnarok. While the score between Mankind and the Gods is quite close as of now, if mankind does lose the next fight, a comeback seems quite out of the realm of possibility.

Given that the Gods' Council has deities from several mythologies, fans of the series were left curious about whether Jesus has also been included in the series. If so, does he appear in Record of Ragnarok season 2?

Record of Ragnarok, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, follows the story of Mankind and the Gods as the Gods' Council decides to end humanity, following which Valkyrie Brunhilde proposes giving humanity one last chance to prove their worth as the tournament of Ragnarok is established.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Record of Ragnarok manga.

Does Jesus appear in Record of Ragnarok season 2?

Given that the Gods' Council has gods from multiple faiths and mythologies, it is only natural for fans to wonder if Jesus will appear in the series as well.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 does have Jesus, but he hasn't yet appeared in the anime.

The recently released rendition of Record of Ragnarok season 2 has so far only released its first part with 10 episodes, featuring just two fights - Hercules vs Jack the Ripper and Shiva vs Raiden Tameemon. Jesus is set to appear during the sixth fight of the tournament of Ragnarok.

Hence, fans can expect Jesus to appear in Record of Ragnarok season 2 part 2, which is set to be released later in 2023.

How is Jesus depicted in Record of Ragnarok?

Four Sages: Jesus, Socrates, and Confucius as seen in Record of Ragnarok manga (Image via Monthly Comic Zenon)

In Record of Ragnarok, Jesus is depicted as the son of God and one of the Four Sages alongside Buddha, Socrates, and Confucius. He is the central figure of Christianity, the world's largest religion, as he was a preacher who taught his disciples through oral transmission.

Now, in the afterlife, he is a human soul and is the youngest member of the Four Sages, a group of four influential philosophers.

Jesus still possesses the skills and appearance of his Golden Age, i.e. the age at which he was at his peak.

In Record of Ragnarok season 2, Jesus is set to appear as one of Buddha's supporters during his fight against Zerofuku in the sixth round of the tournament of Ragnarok.

The upcoming part will also have appearances from the final two members of the Four Sages, i.e., Confucius and Socrates. Confucius represents Chinese philosophy, while Socrates represents Ancient Western philosophy. As for Buddha and Jesus, they represent Indian and modern-era philosophies, respectively.

