Record of Ragnarok voice actors and where you've heard them before

With the highly-anticipated second season of Record of Ragnarok having recently debuted, fans are finding themselves plagued with a sense of familiarity amidst the series’ voice cast.

This is to be expected, with most of the second season’s cast coming from old classics as well as new staples, including One Piece, Bleach, One-Punch Man, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, among others.

Record of Ragnarok’s voice cast includes those from new-gen staples like My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Tomokazu Sugita (Jack the Ripper)

Voicing Jack the Ripper in Record of Ragnarok season 2, Tomokazu Sugita is an actor who is likely best known for his role as Gintoki Sakata from Gintama.

He’s also likely best known for his role as Gyoumei Himejima in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Charlotte Katakuri in One Piece, and a young Joseph Joestar from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

2) Katsuyuki Konishi (Heracles)

Voicing Jack the Ripper’s opponent Heracles is Katsuyuki Konishi, whose best known roles include Gurren Lagann’s Kamina, Fairy Tail’s Laxus Dreyar, and One-Punch Man’s Tanktop Master.

Other well-known roles of his include Keigo Adano and Shuhei Hisagi from Bleach, Diavolo in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer.

3) Subaru Kimura (Raiden Tameemon)

The first lesser-known voice actor on this list, Subaru Kimura is set to play Raiden Tameemon in the upcoming season of Record of Ragnarok.

His most-recognizable role is likely to be either Haikyu!!’s Satori Tendo or Jujutsu Kaisen’s Aoi Todo. His longest-running role is Doraemon’s Takeshi Goda, whom he has played since 2005.

4) Yuichi Nakamura (Buddha)

Nakamura's cast announcement as Buddha (Image via Coinless Entertainment)

Voicing Buddha in the upcoming season is Yuichi Nakamura, whom fans will instantly recognize from his roles as My Hero Academia’s Hawks and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo.

He has also appeared in the Fairy Tail and One-Punch Man series as Gray Fullbuster and Mumen Rider, respectively.

5) Miyuki Sawashiro (Brunhilde)

The first returning cast member from Record of Ragnarok’s first season, Brunhilde will be voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro. Her most recognizable roles include Kurapika Kurta in 2011’s Hunter x Hunter adaptation, Sword Art Online II’s Sinon, and No Game, No Life’s Izuna Hatsuse.

Other roles include Raiden Shogun/Raiden Ei in the Genshin Impact video game, as well as Fujiko Mine in more recent installments of Lupin the Third.

6) Tomoyo Kurosawa (Göll)

Tomoyo Kurosawa will also be returning for her role as Göll, a fellow Valkyrie of Brunhilde’s. Two major recongizable roles of Kurosawa’s are as Land of the Lustrous’ Phosphophyllite and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Rebecca.

Some lesser known roles include Aiko in FLCL Progressive and Ulti in One Piece. She has also most recently played Young Vash in Trigun Stampede.

7) Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Shiva)

The final returning cast member confirmed to be reprising a role in Record of Ragnarok’s second season is Tatsuhisa Suzuki.

His most recognizable roles likely consist of Black Clover’s Zenon Zogratis, Tokyo Revengers’ Ken “Draken” Ryuguji, The Seven Deadly Sins’ Ban. Other appearances include Kuroko no Basket’s Kazunari Takao and Black Butler II’s Viscount Druitt.

8) Wataru Takagi (Zeus)

Unconfirmed but expected to reprise a role in Record of Ragnarok season 2 is Wataru Takagi.

His most famous roles are as the eponymous protagonist of Great Teacher Onizuka, Naruto’s Obito Uchiha, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Okuyasu Nikimura. Takagi is also the official Japanese voice of Disney’s Daffy Duck.

9) Junichi Suwabe (Hermes)

Likewise, fans expect Junichi Suwabe to reprise his role as Hermes, Zeus’ right-hand man, in Record of Ragnarok’s second season.

Suwabe is likely best known for his current roles as Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ryomen Sukuna and My Hero Academia’s Shota Aizawa. He also plays Bleach’s Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Black Clover’s Yami Sukehiro.

10) Kazuhiro Yamaji (Kojiro Sasaki)

Also unconfirmed but expected to reprise their role in the upcoming second season is Kazuhiro Yamaji. His best-known role is likely as Silver Fang, also known as Bang, in One Punch Man.

Other well-known roles include One Piece’s Señor Pink, Dragon Ball Super’s Hit, Attack on Titan’s Kenny Ackerman, and Spy x Family’s Henry Henderson.

11) Takahiro Sakurai (Poseidon)

One voice actor who will most likely not be reprising their role, due to their character’s death in the first season, is Takahiro Sakurai.

While fans likely won’t see him play Poseidon again, his other well-known roles include Code Geass’ Suzaku Kururugi, Naruto Shippuden’s Sasori, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable’s Rohan Kishibe. He’s also the official Japanese dub voice for Robert Pattinson, starting with the Twilight films.

12) Soma Saito (Adam)

Likewise, due to their characters’ death, Soma Saito will likely not be reprising his role as Adam in Record of Ragnarok season 2.

His best-known roles include Akame ga Kill! protagonist Tatsumi, Haikyu!!’s Tadashi Yamaguchi, and Vinegar Doppio in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. He’s also more recently played Hyoma Chigiri in Blue Lock, the smash-hit Fall 2022/Winter 2023 anime series.

