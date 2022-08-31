10 pairs of Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen characters who have the same voice actor

Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen are major shonen anime series and have dedicated fan bases of their own. But those who have watched both series will often find familiar voices, some being extremely distinct while others coming as a pleasant surprise.

With Bleach returning in October 2022 after almost ten years, and Jujutsu Kaisen announcing the arrival of season 2 in 2023, now is the best time to point out some voice actors for their contributions in both anime in the past and upcoming seasons.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen anime. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Characters from Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen

who share voice actors

1) Junichi Suwabe

Junichi Suwabe is one of the most distinct voice actors in the anime industry, portraying iconic characters like Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia, Daiki Aomine in Kuroko’s Basketball, Undertaker in Black Butler, Victor Nikiforov in Yuri!!! On Ice, and Freed Justine in Fairy Tail, among numerous others.

But his most renowned roles are probably Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez in Bleach and the King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen. Suwabe’s voice lends itself exceedingly well to these psychotic villains and gives them the arrogance that comes with immense power and nonchalance.

2) Yuichi Nakamura

Yuichi Nakamura as Gojo, Tesra and Muramasa (Image via Sportskeeda)

Anyone who loves Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen would recognize Yuichi Nakamura’s voice as Gray Fullbuster in Fairy Tail, Tetsuro Kuro in Haikyuu!!, Hawks in My Hero Academia, Hotaro Oreki in Hyouka and Shigeru Sohma in Fruits Basket.

His voice is recognizable even in comparatively minor roles like Mumen Rider in One Punch Man and Bruno Buccellati in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Nakamura has also voiced Tesra Lindocruz, Nnoitra Gilga’s subordinate officer, in Bleach.

3) Takahiro Sakurai

Fans will recognize Takahiro Sakurai for his work as Suzaku Kururugi in Code Geass, Rohan Kishibe in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Reigen Arataka in Mob Psycho 100 and Giyu Tomioka in Demon Slayer.

Sakurai has voiced both heroes and villains over the years. Bleach fans would know him best as Izura Kira, former Captain Ichimaru Gin’s lieutenant, while Jujutsu Kaisen fans would recognize him as the villain of season 1, curse-user Suguru Geto. Boasting immense versatility, Sakurai is set to reprise both characters in the upcoming seasons of the two series.

4) Satoshi Hino

pat⁷ | 🔞 @tanginarizaki IT REALLY IS UMECHAN AS JUGRAM!! SHUNSUKE TAKEUCHI IS ALSO ON THE BLEACH 2022 CAST!! ONO YUKI! NATSUKI HANAE! SATOSHI HINO!! IT REALLY IS UMECHAN AS JUGRAM!! SHUNSUKE TAKEUCHI IS ALSO ON THE BLEACH 2022 CAST!! ONO YUKI! NATSUKI HANAE! SATOSHI HINO!! https://t.co/O6MYdmKlG5

Satoshi Hino has worked in several major anime series and voiced characters like Kyojuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer, Daichi Sawamura in Haikyuu!!, Sai in Naruto Shippuden and even comic characters such as Kamui in Gintama and Superalloy Blackluster in One Punch Man.

Another versatile voice actor with a distinctive voice, Satoshi Hino portrays the serious Noritoshi Kamo in Jujutsu Kaisen, appearing in both the first season and the prequel movie. While he has not yet appeared in Bleach, it is confirmed that he will be voicing the overpowered Lille Barro in the Thousand-Year Blood War arc in October 2022.

5) Megumi Ogata

Megumi Ogata as Yuta Okkotsu and Tier Harribel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Megumi Ogata is a veteran actor in the industry and has worked in multiple classics. She has voiced characters like Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kurama in Yu Yu Hakusho, Yukito Tsukishiro in Cardcaptor Sakura, and Yugi Mutou in Yu-Gi-Oh!

In Bleach, she voices Tier Harribel, the former Third Espada in Sosuke Aizen’s army, and in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, she is present as protagonist Yuta Okkotsu. Ogata has also worked on more recent productions like Assassination Classroom, Angel Beats!, and Toilet-bound Hanako-kun.

6) Shigeru Chiba

Shigeru Chiba as Don Kanonji and Jogo (Image via Sportskeeda)

Maeda Masaharu, better known by his stage name, Shigeru Chiba, is another veteran voice actor who has been working in the anime industry since 1980s. He has voiced Pilaf in the Dragon Ball series, Kazuma Kuwabara in Yu Yu Hakusho, and Buggy the Clown, one of the Seven Warlords in One Piece.

In Bleach, he plays Don Kanonji, a recurring comic character in filler episodes. In Jujutsu Kaisen, he voices Yuji Itadori’s dying grandfather Wasuke and later the volcano cursed-spirit Jogo, a major villain.

7) Show Hayami

Ohama Yasushi, who goes by his stage name Show Hayami, voices one of the most iconic Bleach antagonists, Sosuke Aizen. His voice has a distinctive cadence, which perfectly matches Aizen’s nuanced personality and intimidating aura.

Hayami often voices characters with larger-than-life personalities like Ichiya Vandalay Kotobuki in Fairy Tail, Nicholas D. Wolfwood in Trigun, Umibouzu in Gintama, Vanilla Ice in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, Azami Nakiri in Food Wars! and Gakuho Asano in Assassination Classroom. In Jujutsu Kaisen 0, he portrays Larue, a curse-user who was one of Suguru Geto’s commanders.

8) Shin-ichiro Miki

Shin-ichiro Miki as Kisuke Urahara and Atsuya Kusakabe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Shin-ichiro Miki has voiced characters in several popular anime series, including the beloved Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Knov in Hunter X Hunter, Sir Knighteye in My Hero Academia, Tanjuro Kamado in Demon Slayer, Kai Shimada in March Comes In Like a Lion and Slader in Seven Deadly Sins.

But his most iconic role is undoubtedly Kisuke Urahara in Bleach, which he is all set to reprise in the upcoming Thousand-Year Blood War arc. He appears in a somewhat similar role as a mentor in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, voicing Atsuya Kusakabe, a second-year instructor at Tokyo Jujutsu High.

9) Rie Kugimiya

Aoimetsuki //2022.10🕺 @aoimetsuki Rie Kugimiya



Happy (Fairy Tail)

Alphonse elric (Fullmetal AlchemistB)

Haumea (Fire Force)



Mentions honorables : Black/white (Kekkai Sensen), Momo Nishimiya (Jujutsu Kaisen), Sugar (One piece), Karin Kurosaki (Bleach), Kagura (Gintama), Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!) Rie KugimiyaHappy (Fairy Tail)Alphonse elric (Fullmetal AlchemistB)Haumea (Fire Force)Mentions honorables : Black/white (Kekkai Sensen), Momo Nishimiya (Jujutsu Kaisen), Sugar (One piece), Karin Kurosaki (Bleach), Kagura (Gintama), Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!) 💠Rie KugimiyaHappy (Fairy Tail)Alphonse elric (Fullmetal AlchemistB)Haumea (Fire Force)💠Mentions honorables : Black/white (Kekkai Sensen), Momo Nishimiya (Jujutsu Kaisen), Sugar (One piece), Karin Kurosaki (Bleach), Kagura (Gintama), Taiga Aisaka (Toradora!) https://t.co/LLUZWyj1Cj

Rie Kugimiya’s vast range is obvious through the plethora of characters she has voiced over the years, ranging from Happy in Fairy Tail, Alphonse Elric in both Fullmetal Alchemist and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Kagura in Gintama, to Taiga Aisaka in Toradora!, and Nora in Noragami.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, she voices Momo Nishimiya from Kyoto Jujutsu High, while in Bleach, she plays Ichigo Kurosaki’s younger sister, Karin. She also voices Nemu Kurotsuchi, who was formerly the lieutenant of Squad 12 under Captain Mayuri Kurotsuchi.

10) Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Mechamaru and Äs Nödt (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka debuted as a voice actor in 2009 and quickly made his mark on the field. He has voiced protagonists such as Kazuto Kirigaya in Sword Art Online, Yukihira Soma in Food Wars!, and Sora in No Game, No Life.

Matsuoka is also known for portraying Inosuke Hashibara in Demon Slayer, Ren Amaki in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and Teruki Hanazawa in Mob Psycho 100.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, he voices both the cursed doll, Mechamaru, and its human puppeteer, Kokichi Muta. He will also be appearing in Bleach's upcoming season, playing Äs Nödt, another member of Wandenreich's Sternritter.

With that being said, these aren't the only voice actors who have worked on both Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen. Tomokazu Seki voices both Panda and former shinigami Masayoshi, while Koichi Yamadera portrays Miguel in the prequel movie and is set to appear in the upcoming Thousand-Year Blood War arc as Quilge Opie.

Finally, even Principal Masamichi Yaga in Jujutsu Kaisen shares a voice actor with Bleach, as Takaya Kuroda voices a giant whale-like creature in the anime-only Bount arc.

