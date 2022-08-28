8 post-apocalyptic anime to watch if you loved Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genesis Evangelion has long since been hailed as a classic and “must-watch” series of the “Mecha” genre, skillfully incorporating futuristic action with psychological horror and in-depth exploration of the working of religions and the human psyche.

This list compiles together a list of anime that Evangelion fans would love, based on the complexity of the plot, nuanced characterization, and underlying philosophies that define the series.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Neon Genesis Evangelion and 7 other must-watch post-apocalyptic anime

1) Akira

This movie is a classic among fans of apocalyptic and cyberpunk anime. Akira is set in a futuristic world ravaged by a catastrophic event, in this case by an esper whose influence sparks World War III. The story follows Shotaro, the leader of a rebel biker gang, and his friend Tetsuo who develops psychic powers after getting into an accident.

While not as symbolically charged as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Akira goes heavy on both the gory elements as well as the “individual vs. government” trope.

2) Trigun

While Neon Genesis Evangelion is set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, Trigun is set on the planet Gunsmoke. The series follows Vash the Stampede, a man with the notorious reputation of a merciless mass murderer and the personality of a misunderstood amiable simpleton with a love for doughnuts.

But while the series starts off on a relatively light note with an abundance of comic elements, Trigun takes a surprising turn and incorporates heavier themes revolving around principles and morality.

3) Cowboy Bebop

There are very few in the anime community who have not heard of Cowboy Bebop. Set in 2071 on and around celestial bodies all around the galaxy, the series blends together elements from action, drama, comedy, sci-fi, and even the romance genre.

While in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the characters ride “Evangelions” to fight celestial monsters, the cast of Cowboy Bebop are bounty hunters who travel around the Solar System in the spaceship Swordfish II. The series also includes some violence through descriptions of Spike’s past and his trauma, and how his past comes back to haunt him.

4) Darling in the Franxx

Darling in the Franxx starts off in a manner that is very similar to Neon Genesis Evangelion, set in the distant future with humanity threatened by giant monsters called Klaxosaurs.

The remaining population of humanity are forced to remain within a fortress while pairs of boys and girls are trained to operate mecha robots called Franxx to fight the monsters, threatening to drive humans towards extinction. The story kicks off when the series protagonist Hiro meets Zero Two, a Franxx pilot infamously known as the “Partner Killer.”

5) Psycho Pass

Psycho Pass is set in the 22nd century, in a world dominated by computers and Artificial Intelligence. The justice system is monitored by what is known as the Sybil system. Officers of the law are given specialized instruments called dominators for measuring an individual's psychological and moral stability via their “psycho pass.”

Shogs @choccymil1k If you love dark, gritty, and bloody action, along with a hefty dose of cyberpunk and psychological thriller, I highly suggest you watch Psycho-Pass, possibly the greatest cyberpunk anime series since Ghost in the Shell.



It`s also by the team behind Madoka Magica lol If you love dark, gritty, and bloody action, along with a hefty dose of cyberpunk and psychological thriller, I highly suggest you watch Psycho-Pass, possibly the greatest cyberpunk anime series since Ghost in the Shell. It`s also by the team behind Madoka Magica lol https://t.co/G8jsyygbkN

The dominator automatically morphs into a lethal gun if the target’s psycho pass is found to be above the regulated level. Psycho Pass follows a newbie police officer, Akane Tsunemori, as she gets more and more involved in the accuracy of the Sybil system while on the chase after a mysterious serial killer.

Like Neon Genesis Evangelion, the series broaches the very definitions of justice and morality and questions the very foundation of society.

6) Seraph of the End

Seraph of the End is a staple for those who enjoy post-apocalyptic anime, but unlike Neon Genesis Evangelion, it does not fall within the genre of mecha anime. The series is set in Japan in the future, where humans are treated as a species subservient to vampires, who promise to protect them from a deadly virus in exchange for blood donations for the former to feed on.

The story follows Yuuichirou, who escapes from the vampires’ domain and becomes part of an organization aimed at killing the vampire warlords and avenging his friends who died while trying to escape their clutches.

7) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan begins off on a brutal note and deserves a major trigger warning for violence and gore. This post-apocalyptic series follows the protagonist, Eren Yeager, and the inhabitants of the last remaining human stronghold, as they fight for survival against giant humanoid creatures called Titans who roam the wilderness outside the huge walls and eat people.

After losing his loved ones and his city to a Titan attack, he joins the Survey Corps with the intent to eradicate Titans off the face of the Earth. While the plot begins off on a grim note like Neon Genesis Evangelion, the underlying themes get significantly darker as the plot unravels.

8) Code Geass

A list of anime similar to Neon Genesis Evangelion would not be complete without Code Geass. While the threats in the previous series on the list are extra-terrestrial monsters, the reigning threat of Code Geass is the tyrannical empire of Britannia.

The story is filled to the brim with strategic warfare, political intrigue, and a fair amount of violence along with the use of supernatural abilities. It follows Lelouch vi Britannia as he sets off a series of events in his objective to dethrone his father and destroy the Britannian empire.

Post-apocalyptic anime come in various shapes and forms, and many of them do not involve huge robots or technologically advanced weapons like Neon Genesis Evangelion. Some more apocalyptic anime that anime watchers should also check out include The Promised Neverland, No. 6, Tokyo Ghoul, Guilty Crown, 86, and Ergo Proxy.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta