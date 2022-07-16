10 animes that fans of Code Geass will love

The Code Geass original anime series produced by Sunrise Studios is often pointed out by many as one of their first or favorite anime series of all time. Despite having no source material in the manga industry to work with, director Goro Taniguchi and writer Ichiro Okouchi were able to make a series that has prospered in popularity amongst new and old anime fans.

While not having any specific demographic target due to its lack of source material in the manga industry, the series is typically said to be similar to a seinen. As for genres, everything from politics to mechas to supernatural abilities is covered throughout Code Geass’ two seasons, as well as some emotional moments and slice-of-life-esque episodes.

Steins, Gate, and nine other anime series for Code Geass fans

1) Dr. Stone

Kicking off the list is Dr. Stone, created by Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi. The series is set in an alternate version of contemporary Earth, where humanity is one day turned to stone by a giant blast of green light which spreads across the entire world.

Over 3,000 years later, protagonist Senku Ishigami awakens from his stone prison, determined to bring humanity out of this New Stone Age and back to modern times.

Like Code Geass, the series features a brilliant protagonist and provides a breath of fresh air amongst anime series at the time. While definitively more scientific and less action-packed than Geass, Dr. Stone still hits enough similar keys to the former series that it’s well worth the try.

2) Death Note

Death Note also features an incredibly intelligent protagonist in a less action-packed series. Author Tsugumi Ohba and illustrator Takeshi Obata’s smash-hit story instead trades high-octane fights for incredibly suspenseful mystery and thriller moments.

The series sees lead protagonist Light Yagami and antagonist L constantly involved in a game of cat and mouse after the former discovers the eponymous notebook.

Light chooses to use his newfound powers of killing anyone whose name he writes down to rid the world of evil, cleansing it and changing it into one he sees fit. Like Code Geass, there’s plenty of politicking, bargaining, and manipulation, which is only buoyed by the natural suspense of Light and L’s pursuits of one another.

3) Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass is yet another original anime series with no source material to speak of, also being typically treated as a seinen like Code Geass is.

The series is seen through the eyes of Akane Tsunemori, a rookie detective in a futuristic, alternate Japan where citizens are pursued and arrested based on their Crime Coefficient. This is the measure of how likely a citizen is to commit a crime, allowing for preemptive arrests.

Akane and her Enforcer, Shinya Kogami, find themselves in pursuit of one such individual with a high enough Crime Coefficient to arrest when they discover the Criminally Asymptomatic Shogo Makishima. The series then follows the two as they relentlessly pursue Makishima, who seems to have an unspoken past with Shinya Kogami.

4) Monster

Monster is a legendary seinen series originally written and illustrated by Naoki Urasawa and is considered one of the best manga series of all time. The story follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma, a young Japanese surgeon who one day chooses to operate on a young boy named Johan Liebert instead of the mayor.

Unfortunately, this decision ruins his career as a surgeon, even if Tenma is satisfied with his choices. However, those with the power to destroy his career mysteriously die, resulting in Tenma becoming a Chief of Surgery nine years later.

One of his patients at this time is abducted by Johan Liebert, who reveals himself to be a true monster desiring nothing but death and bloodshed. Now feeling responsible for unleashing this monster onto the world, Tenma travels in search of Johan to right the wrong he made years prior.

5) Steins;Gate

The Steins;Gate anime is based on the visual novel game of the same name and is very thematically similar to Code Geass in its maturity. The series follows the protagonist and self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintaro Okabe, who eventually discovers that his phone is acting as a means of time-travel via its text messages.

However, the group is eventually assaulted for their technology by the fictional organization SERN, making Okabe want to undo their time travel antics. Doing so, however, will kill friend Makise Kurisu, whose death was the cause of the first time-traveling text message Okabe had sent.

Now, he must find a way to stop SERN’s assault and save Kurisu, dealing with the emotional pain of seeing his friends die several times along the way.

6) Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World

Very similar to Code Geass is the smash-hit isekai series Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, often shortened to just Re:Zero. It sees hikikomori Subaru Natsuki transported into a medieval-esque world, where he meets half-elf Emilia and helps her find something which was stolen from her.

Sadly, the two are killed, but Subaru finds himself waking up in the same world afterward. He eventually discovers he can return to life after death indefinitely, letting him retain his knowledge and memories, including the painful ones.

While very different in subject matter from Code Geass, the maturity and politics of the world make it similar enough for fans to give Re:Zero a try.

7) Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

The first mecha recommendation on this list goes to Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, chosen above other Gundam series for its ease of access and standalone status. Like the mainline Gundam entries and Code Geass, there are plenty of giant mecha fights, even beginning in the first episode.

The series follows central protagonist Mikazuki Augus, who saves noblewoman Kudelia Aina Bernstein from an attack by Earth Military organization Gjallarhorn. After Augus and his friends win the fight, they forego their lives as slaves and become the mercenary group Tekkadan (Japanese for Iron Flower), accepting Kuedlia’s escort to Earth as their first of many adventures.

8) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Appropriately following is Neon Genesis Evangelion, also famed for its popularization of the mecha genre and use of the giant robots themselves. While definitively more philosophical than Code Geass and most other entries on this list, the two are still tonally similar for fans of the former to try this legendary series.

Protagonist Shinji Ikari finds himself summoned by his estranged father Gendo, the leader of paramilitary organization Nerv, in the year 2015 on an alternative Earth. He’s enlisted by his father to fight extraterrestrial beings known as Angels, who threaten the existence of humanity and Earth itself.

Along the way, he learns about himself, how he feels for those around him, and more in an incredibly engaging and philosophical journey.

9) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, like Code Geass, is considered one of the best starter anime for fans new to the medium. The series follows Alphonse and Edward Elric, two alchemists who once tried to bring their dead mother back to life and paid with their bodies, at varying rates, as is made clear.

Now, the two are determined to find the legendary Philosopher’s Stone, which they can use to restore their bodies to normal, working order. However, they discover a sinister plot spread throughout their government and the entire nation along the way, eventually becoming embroiled in a supernatural war for survival.

10) Charlotte

Despite being very different from Code Geass in subject matter, the similar powers showcased in both series are enough to merit a watch from fans of the former. Charlotte follows protagonist Yuu Otosaka, who can control other people for five seconds at a time.

After managing to earn good grades and lead an easy life, he’s discovered by Nao Tomori. He is the Student Council President at Hoshinoumi Academy, an academy for students with powers like Otosaka.

While initially lighthearted, the series begins taking darker turns with a more serious plotline, starting with the death of one of Otosaka’s family members. It’s a niche series that is highly beloved by all those who give it a try.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far