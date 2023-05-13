Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 to introduce new characters of the Petrification Kingdom

With Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 all set to kick off the Treasure Island arc, fans of the original manga series by Riichiro Inagaki are on the edge of their seats to see their favorite characters in their animated versions. The previous episode has finally concluded the Age of Exploration arc.

The preceding arc mostly centered on Ryuusui's revival, the discovery of valuable resources, including iron and crude oil reserves, and the construction of the Science Ship Perseus. Fans can't wait to see what happens next as Senku, Ryuusui, and their small group of strategically selected crew members set off on a new mission to a location thought to be the cradle of the new civilization.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 will see the debut of Amaryllis

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7, titled Light of Despair and Hope, will be seeing the arrival of Senku and his team on Treasure Island. As the official Twitter handle of the series reveals, the upcoming episode will introduce Amaryllis, who is described as the most beautiful girl in the Petrification Kingdom, a tribe of people who live on Treasure Island.

As Amaryllis is aware of the effect she has on men, she is proficient at using it as an advantage. Possessing altruistic traits, Amaryllis is kind to everyone but despises those who cause harm to others.

gigi @weretigers Dr. Stone chapter 105 – 125 spoilers



Amaryllis is so much more than the Island's Greatest Beauty. She plays such a vital role in the Treasure Island arc and I feel like it is not talked about enough. Dr. Stone chapter 105 – 125 spoilersAmaryllis is so much more than the Island's Greatest Beauty. She plays such a vital role in the Treasure Island arc and I feel like it is not talked about enough. https://t.co/LUznNwlOch

The character will be voiced by Saori Oonishi, the VA renowned for some of her notable roles like Ais Wallenstein in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Miyako Shikimori in Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie. The episode is also presumed to debut Kirisame and Moz, two of the strongest warriors of the Petrification Kingdom.

Ibara, the main antagonist of the Treasure Island arc and minister of the Petrification Kingdom, will also be revealed by the end of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7. Unfortunately, the voice actors playing Kirisame, Moz, and Ibara are yet to be announced.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 release date and where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 will air Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on TOKYO MX and KBS Kyoto. Other Japanese syndications, such as Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, will also run the episode later. Crunchyroll and Netflix are the only two platforms to stream the latest episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 exclusively on their platforms.

Here’s Crunchyroll describes Dr. Stone season 3:

"With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

More details about the new characters and additional information regarding the new arc will be revealed soon.

