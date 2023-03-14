How many arcs will Dr. Stone Season 3 split-cour cover? 

Ishigami Senku will finally be back on screen with the return of Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD on April 6, 2023. The last season concluded on July 25, 2021, followed by a special episode "Dr. Stone: Ryusui" which was released on July 10, 2022. Since then, anticipation has been brewing among the fandom for the new season and what new arc will be seen next in the show.

The anime Dr. Stone is based on the manga series of the same name written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by the South Korean artist Mu-jik Park aka Boichi, who is also known for his previous works Suk-Ken Rock and Origin.

Will Season 3 of Dr. Stone finish the Age of Exploration Arc?

The last season of Dr. Stone introduced the Age of Exploration Arc of The Source of Petrification Saga, and the latest hour-long TV special episode that came out in 2021 had adapted Z 84 to 89 of the same.

Thus, the upcoming Season 3 is expected to complete the entirety of the Source of Petrification Saga, which consists of the unfinished Age of Exploration Arc and the Treasure Island Arc. Chapters 89 to 100 of Age of Exploration Arc hasn’t made it to the screen yet, which Season 3 is expected to adapt. Treasure Island, on the other hand, has a total of 38 chapters.

Whether Season 3 will go beyond Source of Petrification Saga and pick up The Truth of The Petrification Saga will depend entirely on the pacing. Given that the upcoming season will reportedly be split into two cours, there is a chance that the show will introduce the next saga as well, although we might not see it get completed.

Judging by the number of Arcs in the manga that is still left for the anime to adapt, it can safely be assumed that more than a few seasons will be required to faithfully adapt the entire narrative.

In The Treasure Island Arc, Senku and the Kingdom of Science will head out in search of the hidden treasure that was left by Byakuya. Their adventures will also bring them into contact with a whole new community of primitive people, promising another exciting new season.

The first cour of Season 3 of Dr. Stone is all set to drop on 6 April 2023. A key visual and a trailer has been released, and Crunchyroll has acquired exclusive rights to stream the upcoming season. Previous seasons can also be streamed on Crunchyroll if fans want a recap before diving into the new season.

How many Arcs are there in Dr. Stone manga?

Here is the complete list of Sagas and their corresponding Arcs, in the Dr. Stone manga for the readers’ reference:

1) Prologue Saga

Stone Formula Arc Vs. Tsukasa Arc

2) Ishigami Village Saga

Kingdom of Science Arc Village Games Arc Village Origins Arc

3) Stone Wars Saga

Vs. Hyoga Arc Communications Arc

4) Source of the Petrification Saga

Age of Exploration Arc Treasure Island Arc

5) The Truth of the Petrification Saga‏‎

New America City Arc South America Arc New Stone World Arc Globetrotting Arc

6) Stone to Space Saga

Moon Mission Arc

