Is My Hero Academia manga over? Explained

My Hero Academia, the shonen magnum opus of Kohei Horikoshi, has finally arrived at its crescendo and is gearing up for its conclusion. The fandom, however, is now fearing that Horikoshi might do so too soon and rumors have already started pouring in that the manga has already ended.

Fans have been vocal about their expectations of the manga, and as such, a hasty conclusion will definitely disappoint them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga and anime.

My Hero Academia manga will go beyond 2023 as confirmed by Horikoshi

The short answer to the question of whether the My Hero Academia manga is ending soon is ‘NO.’ Although mangaka Kohei Horikoshi had previously stated that he will be concluding his work in 2022, he has since repealed the statement and said anew that the story will continue and may go beyond 2023 as well.

As of now, it is widely agreed upon that it is too soon to draw the curtains on the narrative, a sentiment that the mangaka himself echoes.

The final arc and the conclusion of the shonen narrative is drawing near and the manga has already approached its last arc, but fans can rest assured that the creators will not be pulling the plug on the series anytime soon.

Horikoshi has explicitly stated that he does have an intricately planned ending for his masterpiece and he fully intends to see it through.

He has, however, confirmed that he has absolutely no intention of dragging the narrative to the lengths of an insanely long series like One Piece. Instead, he said he is mindful of how he should end the story while also giving a satisfactory conclusion to the characters.

Criticism has surfaced over the years regarding the changes in characterization and pacing of the manga. Several fans have expressed their discontent regarding Dabi’s prominence stealing the spotlight and other kerfuffles with One For All.

Additionally, there are many knots to be tied and issues to be settled before the story comes to a halt. This alone confirms the fact that the manga still has a long way to go before coming to an end.

Currently, the manga has 382 chapters and the final arc has escalated to an all-out war with All For One. Dabi’s rivalry with Shoto Todoroki has been one of the highlights of the past few volumes and has definitely reached its climax in the final arc, but it still remains a very small part of the arc.

Also, anime fans have no reason to be worried as the show My Hero Academia has adapted only till chapter 320 of the manga so far, and it will possibly take another two or more seasons to go through the whole manga.

