Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD - Release date, plot, theme song, cast, and more

Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD is set to be released on April 6, 2023, at 10.30 pm JST on respective broadcasting stations in Japan, including TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi. Crunchyroll, one of the most prominent anime streaming services, will exclusively stream the third installment of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone on its platform.

The sequel’s opening and ending theme songs haven’t been announced yet. However, it has been stated that renowned musical artist Huwei Ishizaki, known for singing the 38th ending theme song, Pino to Ameri, for Naruto: Shippuden, will provide theme songs for Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD.

Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD will pick up from chapter 90 of Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s original manga series

The latest one-hour special episode of the anime, Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, was released on July 10, 2022. As the special is canon to the original manga series, the third installment will resume from where the episode ended. In the final moments of Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, Senku, Chrome, and Ryuusui successfully made it to the Ishigami village on their new invention, the hot air balloon.

Despite the terror of cumulonimbus clouds, the trio defied all odds with exceptional teamwork and created a new milestone. As Ryuusui is new to the village, the people of the era will be open-mouthed by hearing his story about how rich he was and his knowledge of sailing.

TV Anime "Dr. STONE: NEW WORLD" (Season 3) – Broadcast begins April 6, 2023 ; Theme Song by Huwie Ishizaki.

Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD will continue the Source of Petrification Saga and will adapt the remaining ten chapters of the Age of Exploration Arc. Later, the series will begin the Treasure Island Arc, comprised of 38 chapters. The new arc will see Senku and his team discover a new population.

Cast and staff of Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD

Dr. STONE Season 3 Additional Cast:



Francois (CV: Maaya Sakamoto)



Francois (CV: Maaya Sakamoto)

The anime is scheduled for April 2023.

The recently introduced addition to the series is Francois, described as Ryusui’s faithful butler and chef, incredibly skilled in all aspects of hospitality. Ryusui trusts them so much that he says, “I want them the best in the world.” Francois’s real name, gender, and age are all unknown.

Maaya Sakamoto, who played Ciel Phatomhive in Black Butler, Makoto Kusanagi in Ghost in the Shell, and Shinra Kusakabe in Fire Force, will be playing Francois in Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD.

Dr. Stone Season 3 returning April 2023

Here’s the list of all recurring cast members in the series:

Senku Ishigami : Yūsuke Kobayashi

: Yūsuke Kobayashi Taiju Oki - Makoto Furukawa

- Makoto Furukawa Niki "Nicki" Hanada - Atsumi Tanezaki

- Atsumi Tanezaki Ginro Ayumu - Murase

- Murase Chrome - Gen Sato

- Gen Sato Yuzuriha Ogawa - Kana Ichinose

- Kana Ichinose Suika - Karin Takahashi

- Karin Takahashi Gen Asagiri - Kengo Kawanishi

- Kengo Kawanishi Ukyo Saionji - Kensho Ono

- Kensho Ono Mirai Shishio - Manaka Iwami

- Manaka Iwami Kohaku - Manami Numakura

- Manami Numakura Kaseki - Mugihito

- Mugihito Ruri - Reina Ueda

- Reina Ueda Ryuusui Nanami - Ryōta Suzuki

- Ryōta Suzuki Kinro - Tomoaki Maeno

- Tomoaki Maeno Magma - Yasuhiro Mamiya

- Yasuhiro Mamiya Minami Hokutozai - Yōko Hikasa

- Yōko Hikasa Yo Uei - Yoshiki Nakajima

Dr. Stone Season 3: NEW WORLD episode 1 will receive an advanced screening on March 12, 2023, which will be played after the TV special Dr. Stone: Ryuusui.

