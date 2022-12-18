Dr. Stone season 3 gets a new trailer at Jump Festa 2023

Taking to the Day 2 of Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023, Dr. Stone revealed a new trailer for the third installment of the franchise, titled New World. The trailer featured a new character, Francois, who will be voiced by Maaya Sakamoto. Additionally, Francois was revealed to be Nanami Ryuusui's butler during the pre-petrification.

Besides the launch of the trailer, the voice cast of Senkuu, Nanami Ryuusui, Chrome, and Gen Asagiri attended the panel. It was expected that the new voice cast member, Maaya Sakamoto, would join the stage, but she didn't due to some undisclosed reasons. However, Maaya recorded a message about the character she'd be playing in the upcoming sequel and expressed her sincere gratitude for the role.

Dr. Stone season 3 will receive an advance screening in March 2023

Dr. Stone season 3, New World, is all set to receive an advanced screening on March 12, 2023, where after the TV special Dr. Stone: Ryuusui, the first episode of Dr. Stone: New World will be screened.

Yusuke Kobayashi (Senkuu), Ryota Suzuki (Nanami Ryuusui), Gen Sato (Chrome), and Kengo Kawanishi (Gen Asagiri) attended the event to reveal further details of the upcoming sequel.

In addition to the new trailer, a montage was revealed that showed Senkuu and his friends' journey, highlighting important events from seasons 1 and 2. As mentioned earlier, Maaya Sakamoto, who will be voicing Francois, didn't join Dr. Stone: New World's Super Stage. However, she recorded a message for the fans in which she talked about her character and conveyed her excitement. She said:

"It's a role whose age and gender are unknown ... What a difficult role I was entrusted with?! I trembled and went to the voiceover.I read the original story in my own way and did the François I envisioned, so I hope everyone will accept it. I'm so happy to be part of Dr. Stone’s team! I would like to enjoy it with you from now on. Thank you in advance."

Official synopsis of Dr. Stone: New World

Crunchyroll included seasons 1 and 2 of Dr. Stone, and here's how it describes the plot of the series:

"Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world."

It continues:

"Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing. Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

The release window of April 2023 for Dr. Stone: New World was announced earlier. It was expected that the anime's Super Stage event at Jump Festa 2023 would reveal further information, including the exact release date, theme songs, and worldwide streaming details, but it didn't. However, fans will likely have to wait until additional details are disclosed, hoping before the screening event.

