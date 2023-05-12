Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 release date, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 will be released this Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on KBS Kyoto and TOKYO MX. Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and other Japanese syndications will broadcast the show later. Crunchyroll and Netflix are the only streaming services to include Dr. Stone season 3 in their massive anime catalog.

The heroes are aboard the Science Ship Perseus, and fans are eager to see what happens next on their first visit to Treasure Island. The crew experienced numerous hardships at first, such as seasickness and poor weather, but having a great skipper like Ryuusui and the sharpest brains like Senku assured them that the journey would be nothing short of thrilling.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Dr. Stone anime and manga series.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 will see Senku finally getting Byakuya's treasure box

Release timings for all regions, where to watch

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7 will be released in Japan on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Here are the release timings for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7, along with the relevant time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, May 18, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, May 18, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, May 18, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, May 18, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 18, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, May 18, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, May 18, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, May 18, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, May 18, 8:30 am

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7, and all the previous installments of the series, can be enjoyed by fans worldwide on Crunchyroll, the most popular anime streaming platform. Additionally, Netflix has expanded its vast collection by adding the sequel, but it is currently limited to a select few regions.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6

Senku confessed that his goal was to produce an unending supply of the Revival Fluid on Treasure Island when he was questioned about the assignment. Senku informed his team that the Ishigami village's citizens were named after valuable minerals. Senku learned about the treasure from Ruri, sometimes in the past when she shared with him the hundred tales passed on from generations within the Ishigami village.

Senku disclosed that the treasure box might contain platinum, a more precious metal than diamond and gold. The journey to the Treasure Islands was important because platinum would act like a catalyst to produce more nitric acid for the Revival Fluid. A member of the Power Team introduced himself to Senku and revealed that he wasn’t born in the Ishigami village.

He was further revealed to be a descendant of the astronauts and was named after the spacecraft Soyuz. With the recent revelation, the crew was thrilled, but on the other hand, they were also terrified by surmising the possibility of running into Why-Man.

After a while, the crew started feeling seasick, so Senku made Scopolamine from the Devil's Trumpet flower, a motion sickness medication. Senku and his colleagues were quickly able to approach the island thanks to the terrible weather, which turned out to be a gift. When Soyuz sighted his birthplace, he became emotional.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7

The previous episode was anticipated to see the arrival of Senku and his crew on Treasure Island. However, the episode mostly focused on explaining the ship's compartments, the reason behind Senku’s resolve to get to Treasure Island, the history of Ishigami village, and introducing a new character.

As the ship is just moments away from the island, Senku will finally get to see the treasure box Byakuya left behind, which contains rare elements collected by Byakuya. As the new addition to the team, Soyuz revealed that the island was the progenitor of Ishigami village, fans must buckle up for an exciting encounter between the Kingdom of Science and the residents in Dr. Stone season 3 episode 7.

