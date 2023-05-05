Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 release date, where to watch, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 will be released this Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on KBS Kyoto and TOKYO MX. Japanese syndications like Sun TV, BS11, TV Aichi, and others will broadcast the show later. The most recent episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 are now accessible on well-known streaming services such as Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The previous episode of Dr. Stone season 3 has psyched the entire fanbase as Senku and his Kingdom of Science have finally acquired the ship that was under construction. As the boundaries of exploring the new age have just expanded, more information will come to light, including the identity of the mysterious Why-Man.

Where to watch Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 and release timings for all regions

In Japan Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6 will air on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Crunchyroll will make the episode available worldwide after an hour with subtitles. Here are the release timings for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6, along with the relevant time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, May 11, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, May 11, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, May 11, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, May 11, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, May 11, 1:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, May 11, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, May 11, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, May 11, 8:30 am

International fans can watch Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6, and all the latest episodes of the sequel on Crunchyroll. The streaming giant also includes all the previous installments of the series. Netflix has also added the sequel to its massive directory. However, it is available for only a few selective territories.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 5

Witnessing Kaseki's trouble in accurately assembling the ship's parts, Ryuusui helped him and others by creating a model that they could scale up precisely. Later Senku and Kaeki worked on the giant engine of the ship that needed more attention, and building it from scratch was excruciating for them.

After a year of hard work, the ship was finally ready, and before the crew left, Minami wanted to take everyone's picture together for her wall of fame. Playing his part as the ship's captain, Ryuusui announced the crew members for the sail, starting with Senku, Chrome, and Kaseki, the engineers, Ukyo, who will be in charge of radar and sonar, Francois, the cook, and lastly, the entire Power Team.

Ginro refused to join the crew because of fear of getting into danger and later having to pretend to be brave by following the ship to impress others. Taiju, on the other hand, tugged him onboard, unwittingly enlisting him in the adventure. Senku revealed to everyone that they would be sailing to Treasure Island, where Byakuya and the other astronauts crashed on their Soyuz capsule.

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6

As Senku hinted at in the close of the last episode, Dr. Stone season 3 episode 6, Treasure Box, will see Senku and his friends set sail for the first time to the island where, as the protagonist puts it, "the 100 tales began." The Soyuz spacecraft, in which Byakuya and other astronauts arrived on Earth, will be featured in the episode as well.

Season 3 episode 6 of Dr. Stone will air on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST.

