Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 is scheduled to air this Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST on KBS Kyoto and TOKYO MX. Other Japanese syndications, including Sun TV, BS11, and TV Aichi, will also run the episode later. Fans internationally can catch the latest episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 on popular platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Episode 3 of Dr. Stone season 3 has already taken the internet by storm, with the mysterious unseen entity Senku claiming to be responsible for the petrification 3700 years ago. As the Kingdom of Science has discovered the “black gold,” their exploration boundaries will expand, bringing more adventures to the table for fans.

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 will see Senku, Ryuusui, and others starting their investigation of the mysterious signal

Streaming platforms and time zones

Crunchyroll is streaming the latest episodes of Dr. Stone season 3 for free outside Japan. However, as the free version of Crunchyroll comes with several pesky ads, fans can switch to Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo), two of the platform’s premium ad-free subscriptions. New subscribers will be eligible for a 14-day free trial.

Netflix, the most popular streaming giant worldwide, has also included the sequel in its massive catalog, but for only a few selective territories.

The release timings for Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4 are listed below, along with their corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Thursday, April 27, 4:30 am

Central Standard Time: Thursday, April 27, 6:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Thursday, April 27, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Thursday, April 27, 12:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, April 27, 5 pm

Central European Time: Thursday, April 27, 1.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Thursday, April 27, 9 pm

Philippines time: Thursday, April 27, 7:30 pm

Brazil Time: Thursday, April 27, 8:30 am

What to expect from Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4

Dr. Stone season 3 episode 4, titled Eyes of Science, will see Senku’s new re-invention, the Braun Tube, defined as a vacuum tube containing one or more electron guns, which produces pictures as a video signal. Senku and his team will use this unique device as a sonar to detect the signal disturbance they faced on their first excursion on the motor boat.

Chrome will also be making his own discovery, finding another great treasure for humankind by putting his brain to work. While Chrome has proved himself to be the best at gathering rare resources since the series kicked off, he will surprise the fandom again by showcasing his adventurer proficiency.

A brief recap of Dr. Stone season 3 episode 2

Caleb Cook @CDCubed Dr. Stone trivia ch94:



This structure is at the current site of the former Sagara Oil Field.

I do not know what it is. Presumably something to do with the oil pumping.



It's also presumably the exact location where the puddle is, in the story. Dr. Stone trivia ch94:This structure is at the current site of the former Sagara Oil Field.I do not know what it is. Presumably something to do with the oil pumping.It's also presumably the exact location where the puddle is, in the story. https://t.co/FyUU4qCYxf

Even with aerial photographs, the Kingdom of Science had difficulty locating the Sagara oil field. As Autumn arrived, Taiju and his team harvested the wheat. Ryuusui announced to build a three-star restaurant with Francois preparing a high-end gourmet protein menu for everyone. The latter wanted to prepare boar rillettes and black truffles, which scared Gen as the ingredients were hard to find.

Teaming up with Suika and Kohaku, Francois gathered many boars and piglets to raise on the farm. Kohaku surprised Senku and others by locating the oil field with aerial photographs. Later, with the help of pigs, Francois and Senku re-discovered black truffles and oil. Suika adopted the pig and named it after the oil field, Sagara.

After processing the crude oil into gasoline, Senku built a speedboat with a rudimentary engine. Senku, Ryuusui, Ukiyo, Gen, and Chrome went for a test drive and were thrilled. Chrome was surprised by being surrounded by nothing but the ocean.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



— Watch Dr.STONE NEW WORLD on Crunchyroll! "I've been waiting 3,700 years for this."— Watch Dr.STONE NEW WORLD on Crunchyroll! "I've been waiting 3,700 years for this." 👀— Watch Dr.STONE NEW WORLD on Crunchyroll! https://t.co/1aBHulIpRj

Suddenly, Senku startled everyone but confused Chrome by announcing his next project, a GPS powered by a massive radio tower and his wireless telephone. While Ginro urged Ruri to confess her feelings to Chrome through the wireless telephone at the radio tower, the signal got interrupted.

With his enhanced hearing ability, Ukyo figured out that the signal disturbance was coming from another radio tower. Gen asserted the noise to be a Morse code, and after decoding, he found that the message “why” was repeating over and over. After this, Senku presumed the signal was coming straight from the mysterious entity responsible for the petrification 3700 years ago.

