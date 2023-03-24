Bofuri season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Bofuri season 2 episode 10 is set to be released on March 29, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST on several local Japanese channels and on Crunchyroll.

The anime series is based on Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense, which is a Japanese light novel series written by Yuumikan and illustrated by Koin. The series features a compelling narrative in which Kaede Honjo, on her friend's request, joins the virtual reality massively multiplayer online role-playing game NewWorld Online as Maple.

Maple chooses to be a shield user with maxed-out defensive numbers, spending every status point she wins in the game to improve her defense level. As a result, she has sluggish foot speed and no magic, but her great protection allows her to withstand most strikes without being damaged.

Bofuri season 2 episode 10 will see Maple reconciling with Mai

Release date and time, where to watch

Bofuri season 2 episode 10 will be released on March 29, 2023, at 11:30 pm JST in Japan, on TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and ABC TV. Fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll, where the first season is also available, in both the original Japanese and English. Additionally, Bofuri season 2 episode 10 will also be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

While Crunchyroll's free version contains several advertisements, viewers may enjoy Bofuri season 2 episode 10 uninterrupted by subscribing to the platform's ad-free subscription plans, such as Fan and Mega Fan, which includes a 14-day free trial.

Here are the release times and related time zones for Bofuri season 2 episode 10:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Wednesday, March 29

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 29

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Central European Time: 3:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Philippine Standard Time: 10:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Japan Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, March 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:00 am, Thursday, March 30

What to expect from Bofuri season 2 episode 10?

A still from Bufori anime (Image via Silver Link Studio)

Bofuri season 2 episode 10 will continue where the last episode left off. Now that day 1 of the event is soon to be over, the next episode will show the beginning of day 2. At the beginning of the second day of the event, a pitch-black light will place a barrier between the members of Maple Tree.

Since the group is not together now, Maple will utilize Syrup and the rest of her skills in an effort to turn herself into a tracking beacon so that she can find the other members of her guild and bring them back together. Whether or not it fails, this will come to Mii's attention who will eventually find Mai.

After reconciling with Mai, Maple will get a tracking beacon from Mii. However, as the events unfold in Bofuri season 2 episode 10, it would be interesting to see if Maple will get back together with her old friends, and even if she does, how she will do it.

A brief recap of Bofuri season 2 episode 9

A still from Bofuri season 2 (Image via Silver Link Studio)

In episode 9 of Bofuri season 2, the start of the eighth event was commenced, with Maple having been assigned to the hardest difficulty level. To achieve their goal of obtaining ten medals that may be exchanged for skills, the members divided themselves into two groups, with Sally, Yui, and Mai joining Maple's squad.

Maple's group was able to find a hidden location with the assistance of the map that Sally had obtained. Once there, they were able to battle several mud monsters with Mai and Yui's newly developed projectile powers, winning the group's first medal as a result.

Meanwhile, Kasumi's party faces off against an unseen ninja-type monster, which they are able to vanquish with the help of Iz's traps, thus gaining another medal. After that, the two groups get back together and set up a base in an underground dummy dungeon. They then use traps to stop a wave of stronger monsters from getting through.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

