10 most complex power systems in anime, ranked

The inventive and often complex power systems are one of the most exciting aspects of battle anime. It's one of the most integral aspects of a battle anime and arguably can make or break the series' success overall.

While many power systems are very complex, this isn't necessary, with some of the most popular and well-known power systems being some of the simplest. Conversely, some series enjoy going over the top with their power systems, often taking it too far.

Here are 10 anime with the most complex power systems, ranked from least to the most complex.

10) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hamon is a complex power system with a relatively low and easy-to-grasp ceiling for the ability's powers. Hamon is an energy that, with proper breathing, can be conjured within a human body and expelled with potency equal to the sun's energy.

The complexity of Hamon comes from its origins, which is stated as the breath of humans and ancient martial arts. Beyond this, not much is known about the power system itself.

9) Seraph of the End

The Seraph of the End series' power system is complex due to its ambiguity, basing the strength of its characters on the gifted powers of Demons and Angels. Demons are a source of magical power that can be sealed into weapons and used by the protagonistic army of the series to combat vampires.

Meanwhile, angels are a group of powerful beings living within human hosts, captured and used by the protagonistic group as living weapons. While the series describes what Angels and Demons are and where they come from, it never elaborates explicitly on what gives them their power, constantly referencing their origins ambiguously.

8) World Trigger

World Trigger's complex power system is fascinating, basing itself in a biological human organ called a Trion gland. The gland produces Trion, life energy present in every living human (as is the gland). It forms the technology known as Triggers, which has various effects depending on the user and their Trion levels.

While it is somewhat easy to understand once one reads up on it and understands the relationship between all these terms, energies, and artifacts, it ranks here due to how interwoven they are. Without fully understanding one aspect of World Trigger's power system, it'll be challenging to grasp the concept as a whole.

7) Shaman King

Shaman King's complex power system is called Furyoku, a measure of one's lost sixth sense, generally a product of willpower. The consistency and strength of one's Furyoku depend on their convictions, meaning the more headstrong an individual is, the stronger their Furyoku will be.

While it seems simple, the series tends to go back and forth on the specific rules of the Furyoku system, essentially making it impossible to understand beyond a certain point. Although enjoyed by some, many dislike the ambiguity of the system itself, as well as its rules.

6) Kill la Kill!

Kill la Kill! 's Life Fibers are one of the most mysterious and complex power systems. Life Fibers are parasitic beings of extraterrestrial origin. It is the origin of all clothing on Earth and plays a significant role in the evolution of humanity. The fibers originate from the Original Life Fiber, which came to Earth thousands of years before the story.

Easily the most complex aspect of assessing the Life Fibers power system is the relative strength of Life Fibers. The series gives no inherent means of qualifying which is superior to others. Still, one can usually rely on the user's creativity and inherent strength or willpower to assess which is superior.

5) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Stands)

While not the most complex power system in the series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Stands power system quickly gets confusing and ambiguous. The series' second part features Stands, which are humanoid spirits capable of altering time, space, and abstract concepts.

The Stands are essentially a manifestation of a user's soul, representing who they are at their core. While simple to understand in concept, the true complexity of this system comes from the evolution of Stands, which eventually got world-breaking powers.

4) Symphogear

One of the more complex power systems on this list is the one depicted in Symphogear, an anime series whose complex power system relies on the titular gear utilizing the "power of music." While it may seem simple on the surface, the eponymous equipment resonates with "the fighting spirit of the user to play a certain melody," which is then synchronized with the user, giving them an incredibly high battle potential.

The system uses vague words and expressions, such as "fighting spirit" and "battle potential," which are never further explained in the series.

3) Magi

The complexity of Magi's Rukh power system, essentially a form of magic, comes from the excessive use of proper nouns within the system and its unclear rules. The various types and applications of Rukh make it hard for viewers to keep up with what's being discussed, with even one missed word having a significant impact.

The latter is seen several times throughout the series, primarily via frenemy Sinbad, who seems unbound by the world's rules. One can only have White or Black Rukh, but Sinbad has both, with zero consequences from having both within the series.

2) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen's Cursed Energy power system is one of the most popular and complex power systems in anime. Cursed Energy is born from the negative emotions of humans, such as anger and regret, and can accumulate within a person due to their feelings. Upon having enough Cursed Energy, the person can begin to see curses.

Sorcerers can then manipulate this Cursed Energy and use it in offensive or defensive moves called Cursed Techniques. The vertical applications of Cursed Energy go well beyond simple Cursed Techniques, emphasizing how deep and complex Jujutsu Kaisen's power system is.

1) Hunter x Hunter

Easily the most complex power system in anime is the Nen system of Hunter x Hunter. Nen is essentially one's life aura, which can be manipulated and used in combat in various ways. Users fall into one of six classes of Nen users: Enhancers, Transmuters, Manipulators, Conjurers, Emitters, and Specialists.

The last category is typically reserved for those whose abilities don't fall into any of the former types. While simple on the surface, the lines between these classifications get blurred as the series goes on, making it increasingly difficult to understand the limitations of each character's abilities.

