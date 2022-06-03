10 popular short characters in shonen anime

One of the most popular tropes in shonen anime is having a short character whose height is usually brought up in discussion time and again. While more recent shonen anime series have moved away from these gags, older series very clearly lean into them.

Even if the trope is not necessarily used as a joke, remarkably short characters feature in a vast majority of older, pre-new-gen shonen anime series. While the inclusion of this appearance quality is somewhat baffling when not used as a point of humor, there are older shonen anime series which do so effectively.

Here are ten popular short characters in shonen anime, listed in no particular order.

Edward Elric, Levi Ackerman and 8 other short shonen anime characters who have gained fans' approval

1) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Mush @Verilium_LA eruri

Erwin's chair is small and Levi is short eruriErwin's chair is small and Levi is short https://t.co/CMlALJ5Xb6

Attack on Titan’s Levi Ackerman is one of the most recognizable shonen anime characters in recent memory, thanks in part to the series’ success. However, his universal recognition can also stem from the rampant memeing culture surrounding him. His height seems to pop up in most discussions, with many anime fans making fun of his short stature via fan art, memes, and other creative means of expression.

Story continues below ad

Hilariously enough, Levi is just as well-known for his ferocity and skill as he is for his height, or lack thereof.

2) Hinata Shoyo (Haikyu!!)

MOVED TO @RETR0AIDEN @AIDENJ0ESTAR Goodnight, stream my fancam because Hinata is a short king Goodnight, stream my fancam because Hinata is a short king https://t.co/cxlkCeD30z

Haikyu!!’s Hinata Shoyo sees his height become a foundational element in both his personal story and the story of the series at large. This sports shonen anime series sees Hinata attempting to overcome the disadvantage posed by his height in order to become successful like the legendary Tiny Giant he watched play volleyball years ago.

Story continues below ad

His height usually presents itself as an obstacle that he has to overcome. Additionally, other characters in the series consistently poke fun at Hinata’s height, to great comedic effect.

3) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Chris @ChrisChiquito Favorite Funniest Moment: I know Edward hates being called short but by far my favorite reaction from him is when Selim calls him short twice and he completely loses it Favorite Funniest Moment: I know Edward hates being called short but by far my favorite reaction from him is when Selim calls him short twice and he completely loses it 😂 https://t.co/WJR2BQ6dmh

Fullmetal Alchemist’s Edward Elric also sees the shonen anime series constantly throwing his height in his face. However, unlike Shoyo Hinata in Haikyu!!, Ed is only teased for his height from time to time. His height is not inserted into the plot as an obstacle for him to overcome.

Story continues below ad

The varied reactions from the Fullmetal Alchemist’s protagonist are always hilarious, since they range from complete despair to playful rage. One of the funniest bits of Fullmetal Alchemist, Elric's height is crucial to the show's success.

4) Toshiro Hitsugaya (Bleach)

Bleach’s Toshiro Hitsugaya has his height mentioned throughout the series, but in a unique way. Typically, the only characters who reference his height are enemies, with some exceptions such as his sister and extremely close comrades.

Story continues below ad

However, in any scenario, Hitsugaya tends to simply brush it off instead of getting angry about the comment. While he does show signs of annoyance sometimes, he usually maintains his compsure, which is rare amongst shonen anime characters.

5) Onoki (Naruto)

Onoki as seen in the Naruto: Shippuden anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto: Shippuden)

While his height is rarely mentioned during the Naruto series, there are many situations that highlight his short stature. Onoki is a shonen anime character who is rightfully short, being an incredibly old man by the time he first appears in the series.

Story continues below ad

Comical moments such as him standing next to Naruto and being cut off by the lower portion of the frame, or him lifting up a meteor make for great visual gags. While some auditory gags regarding his height can be found, it’s the visual comedy which is truly engaging.

6) Krillin (Dragon Ball)

Krillin as seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

Dragon Ball’s Krillin has always been the short-statured sidekick of Son Goku. Playing second fiddle in the original series, his height doesn’t become a joke until the series' final portion and Z, when the difference starts getting pointed out to him frequently, much to the bald monk’s chagrin.

Story continues below ad

He’s one of the most iconic shonen anime characters to exist and his height only adds to his characterization. Even more iconic are the gags made at his expense, which likely helped in popularizing the trope for many series that came after.

7) Asta (Black Clover)

Taylor🧡 Yuno's hand holder @windy_yuno "You're short, loud and obnoxious..so you aren't appealing to woman" But somehow he's appealing you, Yuno..I see. Also I like that Asta often calls him a "Handsome jerk" "You're short, loud and obnoxious..so you aren't appealing to woman" But somehow he's appealing you, Yuno..I see. Also I like that Asta often calls him a "Handsome jerk" https://t.co/vJ9vRC8Hwx

Black Clover’s Asta is constantly called names to remind him of his height, usually by his secret admirer Noelle Silva. His height is often used for visual gags and his enemies taunt him sometimes, but Noelle is typically the only ally to insult him for his short stature.

Story continues below ad

Asta’s immense popularity is, in part, due to Black Clover's brilliance as a new-gen series. As far as shonen anime are concerned, it features some of the best characters and upholds excellent quality in terms of storytelling. As a result, it has gained immense popularity with readers.

8) Koichi Hirose (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Koichi as seen in the Diamond Is Unbreakable anime (Image Credits: Hirohiko Araki/Shueisha, Viz Media, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Koichi is from the fourth part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series, entitled Diamond Is Unbreakable. Koichi is friends with the character taking on the eponymous role of JoJo for this part, namely Jouske Higashikata. As a result, he’s considered a “JoBro” by fans, a blanket term which typically includes all sidekicks the respective JoJo-s have.

Story continues below ad

Koichi, in particular, is popular for his unique Stand ability, which seems to evolve and get stronger, and his cameo in the next part, Golden Wind. While his height is rarely mentioned in the series, he’s nevertheless one of the most popular short characters in shonen anime.

9) Aladdin (Magi)

Aladdin as seen in the Magi anime (Image Credits: Shinobu Ohtaka/Shogakukan, Viz Media, Magi)

Magi’s Aladdin is one of its two major protagonists, arguably being the more important protagonist of the two. As one of the most popular shonen anime characters around, his height poses no barrier to his exellence.

Story continues below ad

His lovable innocence and desire to protect his friends instantly draws viewers in. Additionally, his frustration when jokes were being made at the expense of his height was highly comedic and entertaining.

10) Meliodas (Seven Deadly Sins)

Meliodas as seen in the Seven Deadly Sins anime (Image Credits: Nakaba Suzuki/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Magi)

Finally, the central protagonist of Seven Deadly Sins is undoubtedly one of shonen anime’s most iconic characters. Meliodas' unique character design, which includes his childlike height and appearance, is instantly recognizable. The series provides comedic relief at his expense numerous times. Many fans feel that the quality of writing was better in the initial stages of the anime, allowing Meliodas and other characters to shine. That said, he is still a fan-favorite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far