Twitter loses it as Naruto: Shippuden is labeled a poorly written series

Naruto: Shippuden, based on Kishimoto's well-renowned Naruto manga series, has remained popular and relevant in shonen anime circles half a decade after its completion in 2017.

As such, the loyal fanbase that the anime and manga series has gathered over the years wastes no seconds in jumping to the defense of Kishimoto's work they had grown up with, as one Twitter user, @thaboyjozu, soon found out.

Twitter user Jozu was replying to another twitterati's post, where the latter had asked for unpopular anime opinions. As such, Jozu stated that Naruto Shippuden is a poorly written series.

Netizens erupt as one twitterati calls Naruto: Shippuden "a poorly written series"

Twitter user @RedLightning420 had posted an image of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen surrounded by several swords, referencing a scene from Disney's Tangled with Flynn Rider in the same situation. Captioned to this post was the question:

"What's your unpopular anime opinions that will get you this reaction."

This was supposed to imply a kind of controversial take that would have the anime fandom up in arms against those who answered. @thaboyjozu on Twitter wasted no time and retweeted the post with the caption:

"Nostalgia aside. Naruto Shippuden is a poorly written series"

With this caption, Jozu implied that Naruto: Shippuden is a poorly-written series, and people would be able to realize it if they viewed it without nostalgia. In other words, the fact that fans had grown up with Kishimoto's work implied their biased fondness for the anime, according to Jozu.

Jozu also added that the second half of the series consists of just random power-ups and weirdly resolved plot points that make no sense.

To say fans were upset by the comment would be an understatement. Due to the series' long-lasting popularity, the opinion became controversial enough to take Twitter by storm. Then, as if to add fuel to the fire, Jozu also posted a clip from One Piece featuring a short encounter between Roger and Oden.

Fans of both members of the big three are familiar with the rivalry between fandoms and wasted no time in jumping to the occasion. One fan deemed Jozu's opinion to be born of their bias towards One Piece, while others soon took to bashing One Piece as the inferior series.

The comments did not end there. The popularity of Attack on Titan as a contemporary juggernaut in the anime world also meant that comparisons between Naruto: Shippuden and Isayama's best-selling series would be unavoidable. Fans took to comparing both narratives, as can be understood by the following replies to @thaboyjozu's post:

What is Naruto: Shippuden about

Naruto: Shippuden picks up from its predecessor leaves off and features its titular protagonist still on the journey to become the leader of his village, all while striking an uneasy alliance with the literal monster inside him.

Naruto has performed admirably thus far, but he is aware that he must work even harder than before to prepare for the impending threat posed by the mysterious Akatsuki organization. As a result, he leaves his village for challenging missions that will test his limitations.

During these missions, not only is his loyalty to his friends and allies tested, but his grit and merit in seeing through his opponents' strategies and fighting styles are focussed on. As more villages are involved, and the stakes rise, Naruto is forced to depend on every one of his allies to save the day.

Naruto: Shippuden ended in 2017 but was followed by its sequel manga and anime series Boruto, delving into the adventures of the Hokage's son.

