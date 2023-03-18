One Piece Chapter 1044 makes history as the most-viewed manga

Eichiro Oda's bestselling manga continues to shatter records, with One Piece Chapter 1044 being recently recognized as the most viewed manga chapter of all time. This was made possible by the chapter hitting 117 million views on Tiktok itself.

Twitter user Sigmar posted this announcement on their official handle to celebrate the manga's recent achievement. One Piece Chapter 1044 bears special importance story-wise as it reveals the true nature of Luffy's fruit.

The One Piece chapter had been a pivotal part of the narrative when it was released, set towards the end of the Wano arc.

One Piece Chapter 1044 featured an earth-shattering reveal of Luffy's new Devil Fruit, while the fight with Kaido gets even more intense

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks One Piece Chapter 1044 has just hit 117 million views on TikTok making it the most viewed manga chapter of all time. One Piece Chapter 1044 has just hit 117 million views on TikTok making it the most viewed manga chapter of all time. https://t.co/pJkcEtCUew

One Piece Chapter 1043 concluded with something strange going on with Luffy's body after he was knocked out by Kaido. The chapter also featured Zunesha's arrival at Wano and his consequent meeting with Momo.

One Piece Chapter 1044 picked up from there and cut to Luffy's allies located around various parts of Onigashima.

Sanji, Law, Hyougouro, Kid, and Marco claim that Luffy is not dead in the opening scene of One Piece Chapter 1044. The scene shifts and the Gorosei are seen carrying on their talk from earlier chapters at Pangaea Castle in Mariejois. They admit that the World Government has attempted to acquire Gum-Gum Fruit in the past, but each time it has "run away from them."

This would suggest that the Fruit has its own mind, suggesting that Zoan Fruits do in fact have their own personality. Another Gorosei member verifies this, and reveals that Luffy's gum-gum fruit is actually a Zoan fruit—a Legendary Zoan Fruit, no less: The Human-Human Fruit, Mythological Model: Nika is its full name.

The name "Nika" used here is probably intended to be understood as Sun God. This somewhat supported earlier theories that it was a Devil Fruit based on a god.

The chapter also featured the beginnings of the confrontation between Orochi and Hiyori, and concluded with Luffy launching an attack on Kaido. This Luffy is an Awakened Zoan Fruit user, with the power to bend reality around him using his imagination and free will. This supports his very un-rubberlike qualities that had previously confused fans.

How fans are reacting to One Piece Chapter 1044's success

One Piece fans were elated to learn of this massive viewership and took to the comments section to celebrate. While some compared it to Boruto after the recent controversy between the two fandoms, others expressed their fondness for the chapter.

Sam @PirateKing056 @sigmarshanks For reference one piece anime episode is on 1053 and chapter 1054 got more views than boruto chapter 79 @sigmarshanks For reference one piece anime episode is on 1053 and chapter 1054 got more views than boruto chapter 79 😂😂 https://t.co/zm1HBB9VC9

3iki @CURS3DW0MB @sigmarshanks U can read the chapter on tik tok ?? @sigmarshanks U can read the chapter on tik tok ?? https://t.co/sl6GNOHVoG

MarkSauceda17 @MarkSauceda17 @sigmarshanks Only one piece could do this don’t get mad 🤣🤣 @sigmarshanks Only one piece could do this don’t get mad 🤣🤣😹😹

LoTTo ( You will never walk alone) @oBELUgBxpSzfZSn

Therefore this is invalid

Just accept borutos latest chapter is the goat of chapters @sigmarshanks That's the episode n manga not just the mangaTherefore this is invalidJust accept borutos latest chapter is the goat of chapters @sigmarshanks That's the episode n manga not just the manga Therefore this is invalid Just accept borutos latest chapter is the goat of chapters

One Piece currently ranks as the best-selling manga in the world, with its ever-increasing cast of characters thrilling fans worldwide. New chapters drop every Sunday, and fans can catch up to the story on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+, MangaPLus, and Viz Media.

Poll : 0 votes