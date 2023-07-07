Black Clover chapter 364 hints at two most unlikely Black Bulls members' death

With the release of the Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers and raw scans earlier this week, fans were given a look at what appears to be an exciting chapter. Should the next official release of Yuki Tabata’s manga series corroborate said info, fans are set for an action-packed and engaging installment.

As per the Black Clover chapter 364 leaks, fans will see the fight between Damnatio Kira and the Black Bulls continue. While some of the group’s most valuable support members are busy with the Door of Destiny spell to engage Damnatio, such a circumstance only adds to the suspense of the fight.

However, Black Clover chapter 364 has a shocking surprise in store for fans, with two unexpected members of the Black Bulls now finding their lives at risk. While nothing is confirmed yet even in an unofficial context, things are certainly looking grim for both these two members and, by extension, the squad as a whole.

Black Clover chapter 364 puts safety of the entire Black Bulls squad at risk by removing two impotant members

Brief spoiler recap

According to the leaks, Black Clover chapter 364 begins just before the Black Bulls’ appearance to fight off Damnatio Kira. Vice-Captain Nacht Faust suspects that Asta is somehow a counter to Lucius given the lengths the latter has gone to eliminate him, making Asta's return top priority. In the present, the Black Bulls shout that they’ll defend the Door of Destiny to the death as Damnatio draws an angelic sword.

The fight then begins as Damnatio lectures the group how a sword and a scale can only bring true and balanced justice when wielded together. He then realizes that Grey’s magic is keeping the Black Bulls healed constantly and that Gauche’s magic is multiplying her. Calling them the lynchpin to the Black Bulls’ assault, he lunges and swings at them, successfully slicing open their stomachs.

Magna calls out to Grey while this happens as a horrified Vanessa turns to see the aftermath. Despite her desire to help her friends, she can’t use the Red Thread of Fate due to her role in the Door of Destiny spell. Damnatio says it’s over. Meanwhile, in Hino Country, Asta asks Ryudo Ryuya for an update. The Black Bulls (save Gauche and Grey) then rise to their feet while muttering “not yet,” with Black Clover chapter 364 ending as Secre Swallowtail activates her Sealing Magic.

Gauche and Grey’s statuses, explained

As mentioned above, the alleged chapter 364 spoilers suggest that Grey and Gauche have become severely injured to the point of being on death’s door. This is further supported by the raw scans that show this injury happening, with the two laying vacant eyed and motionless on the floor in the attack’s aftermath.

Even more unfortunate is that Black Clover chapter 364’s raw scans don’t show the two rising to their feet at the issue’s end unlike their squadmates. While official artwork may show otherwise, all currently available and trustworthy information would suggest Gauche and Grey to be at least temporarily knocked out of the fight.

While the two are severely injured, they have yet to be confirmed dead by the series. As a result, fans can assume that the two are still alive for now and can likely be saved by Healing Magic. Fortunately for them, one such Black Bull with Healing Magic has begun making a move at the issue’s end.

This is none other than Secre Swallowtail, who is seen activating her Sealing Magic at the end of Black Clover chapter 364. With Secre being able to seal both herself and others into various objects, she could be planning to transport herself, Grey, and Gauche into a secure location. This would certainly be to the effect of having the opportunity to use Healing Magic on them without concern for enemy attacks.

Thud, all current information (albeit unofficial) suggests that Gauche and Grey, while injured, will not die as a result of Damnatio’s attack. However, this could change as soon as chapter 364’s official release onMonday, July 10, 2023 at 12 am JST.

Be sure to keep up with all Black Clover manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

