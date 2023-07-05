Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers and raw scans: Black Bulls vs Damnatio sees shocking casualties as a surprising hero emerges

With the spoiler of Black Clover chapter 364, fans witnessed the start of the fight between the Black Bulls and Paladin Damnatio Kira. While the Paladin was too overpowered compared to the Black Bulls, the Magic Knight Squad members kept persisting, resulting in shocking casualties. That's when a surprising hero emerged within them.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Damnatio Kira attacking the Witches' Forest to stop the Black Bulls from summoning Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. Thus, the Black Bulls, except for Vanessa and Finral, came out to fight the Paladin. Elsewhere, Yami Sukehiro was fighting Paladin Morgen Faust.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers: Black Bulls begin their coordinated attack on Damnatio

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 364, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled Preparedness for Death. The chapter gave fans a flashback of what happened before the Black Bulls arrived to fight Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Black Bulls Vice-Captain Nacht Faust rallied his squad members and instructed them on their plan. He was certain that Lucius Zogratis had gone to great lengths to eliminate Asta in advance, as he was a thorn in his plan. So, he believed that bringing Asta back to the Clover Kingdom was the first priority.

Thus, they needed Vanessa, Finral, and the witches to complete the Door of Fate spell. Meanwhile, the other Black Bull members were to buy time for them by defending the Witch Queen's base and even lay down their lives if required.

Black Clover chapter 364 saw Damnatio's magic being described to be more powerful than that of a Supreme Devil. Hence, Henry Legolant and Gordon Agrippa launched a combination spell to block the power of Damnatio's scales.

However, the Paladin was instantly able to counter the spell by using the "Sword of Michael." He used the sword to cut the Black Bulls' base, negating Henry's magic absorption.

Upon destroying the base, Damnatio said:

“A scale without a sword is powerless. A sword without a scale is violence. In other words, a scale with a sword brings order.”

By saying so, the Paladin tried to imply that his actions were just and he had a reason behind them.

Regardless, the Black Bulls didn't back down as each of them attacked Damnatio and his soldiers persistingly. Upon seeing the Magic Knight squad's repeated attacks, Damnatio thought them to be foolish. That's when he realized why the Black Bulls were able to keep making desperate suicide attacks.

Damnatio identified Grey and Gauche to be the cornerstones of the Black Bulls' attack. Grey's restoration powers were allowing the Black Bulls to get back into the fight. Meanwhile, Gauche's Mirror Magic increased the number of Greys on the battlefield, allowing her to heal everyone simultaneously.

Damnatio went over to Grey, who was disguised as one of Charmy's sheep. He knew that the Black Bulls would not be able to sustain without Grey, hence he attacked her. Gauche tried to protect her but happened to go down with her.

In the meantime, Vanessa and Finral were trying to complete the Door of Fate Spell as quickly as possible. Given that Vanessa was busy with the spell, she was not able to rescue the Black Bulls with her Red Thread of Fate spell.

Elsewhere in the Hino Country, Shogun Ryuya Ryudo informed Asta that every Black Bull member on the battlefield had been eliminated by Paladin Damnatio.

That's when an unlikely savior emerged in Black Clover chapter 364. Secre Swallowtail presumably used her Sealing Magic to close the Black Bull members' wounds, allowing them to get back in the fight.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 364 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 364 saw the Black Bulls get back up to fight Paladin Damnatio Kira and his soldiers. That said, not every Black Bull was shown in the final manga panel. Thus, it is difficult to say whether every Black Bull member survived the attack or if there were some exceptions. To learn more, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released.

