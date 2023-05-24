Black Clover volume 35 features Ryuya on the cover

With Black Clover manga volume 35 set to release on Friday, June 2, 2023, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #27 has revealed the manga's cover art nearly a week before its release. The cover art features the Shogun of the Land of the Sun, Ryudo Ryuya, in front, with a dragon in the background.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta and Yuno, rivals who compete against each other to become the Wizard King. While Asta had no magic, Yuno was a gifted boy with a four-leaf clover grimoire. Later, Asta receives his own grimoire with a five-leaf grimoire, symbolizing a devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover reveals volume 35 cover art featuring Ryudo Ryuya

Fans have known for some time that Black Clover volume 35 is set to release on Friday, June 2, 2023. That said, they had been waiting for the manga to reveal the cover art for the volume ahead of its release.

Thus, Black Clover revealed the cover art for volume 35 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump #27. The cover art features the Shogun of the Land of the Sun, Ryudo Ryuya, in front, considering that he had a major role in the collected chapters.

Behind the Shogun, the cover art features the dragon which Yuki Tabata had used to symbolize Ryudo Ryuya. "Ryu" in Japanese means "Dragon," and it features twice in the Shogun's name. In addition, the dragon also has different colored eyes, which may have been done to draw some similarities between the Shogun and the dragon.

How fans reacted to the new manga volume cover art

Fans were quite excited upon seeing the new cover art as they already love Ryudo Ryuya. So, to see him on the cover was a bonus, with fans saying that this was the best cover of the series yet. That said, many fans still hope for a manga cover featuring Asta and Noelle, as they hope for the shipped couple to get together and possibly feature on a manga cover.

Love the dragon

As for the illustration, fans loved the cover art as it managed to show Ryudo Ryuya to be very majestic, donning a red Yukata and sitting in a relaxing position. In addition, fans loved the dragon in the background as its green color helped Ryudo Ryuya to stand out.

Additionally, fans could not stop praising manga creator Yuki Tabata as they loved his solo cover artwork for the Black Clover manga. Previously, he has created solo character covers featuring Secre Swallowtail, Nacht Faust, and Ichika Yami. With the cover art for volume 35 out, fans are convinced that Yuki Tabata delivers the best covers when he does them with individual characters.

