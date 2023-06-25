Black Clover chapter 363: Damnatio returns to test the Black Bull's resolve

With the release of Black Clover chapter 363, fans witnessed Paladin Damnatio Kira attack the Witches' Forest. He wanted to stop the Black Bulls from summoning Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. However, he and his soldiers were faced with his longtime adversaries - the Black Bulls.

The previous chapter saw Marx and Mereoleona motivating the Clover Kingdom citizens to not lose hope and run away to save their lives. Elsewhere, the Black Bulls were trying to summon Asta. However, their process was interrupted by Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 363: Black Bulls arrive to stop Damnatio

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover chapter 363 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 363 opened with Lucius Zogratis telling Yuno Grinberryall how he had already won the fight. While the Clover Kingdom was hoping for Asta's return, he had already made arrangements to make sure that he would not be able to make it back for the battle.

Black Clover chapter 363 then shifted its focus to the Witches' Forest, where Paladin Damnatio Kira and his soldiers were hovering in the air. The witches instantly attacked the outsiders to stop them from interfering with the Door of Fate spell. However, Damnatio's new magic spell managed to erase his enemy's magic. He revealed how the spell could tilt any magic's scales to the rightful side, i.e., to the paladins' benefit.

Paladin Damnatio Kira as seen in chapter 363 (Image via Shueisha)

Damnatio then identified the Black Bull's position and instructed his soldiers to prepare a combined attack magic spell. The soldiers launched the attack toward the Witch Queen's quarters as the witches looked on in dismay.

Elsewhere in the Clover Kingdom, Paladin Morgen tried to convince his former captain, Yami Sukehiro, to join Lucius Zogratis's side. He asked Yami to join them so that they could again protect the kingdom together. However, Yami rejected the offer as he already had a new squad - The Black Bulls.

He then remembered how Morgen was the one who asked Yami to become a squad captain as he had a good eye. While Yami did not see it at the time, he finally understood what Morgen meant.

Black Bulls Captain Yami Sukehiro as seen in chapter 363 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 363 shifted back to the Witches' Forest. Zora Ideale's Trap Magic spell deflected the attack spell that Damnatio's men had launched. It was followed by all the Black Bulls members at the Witches' Forest, except for Vanessa Enoteca and Finral Roulacase, coming out to fight Damnatio.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 363

Black Clover chapter 363 saw the fight between Paladin Damnatio Kira and the Black Bulls get set up. While there is a break next week, fans can expect the manga to continue the fight in the next chapter.

However, it seems like the upcoming chapter could also focus on Finral and Vanessa as they work together with the witches to help Asta return to the Clover Kingdom. Meanwhile, Yami Sukehiro vs Morgen Faust could also be the focus of the next chapter.

