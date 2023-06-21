Black Clover chapter 363 spoilers and raw scans: The Black Bulls face their most fateful adversary

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 363 out, fans witnessed Paladin Damnatio Kira attacking the Witches' Forest. Lucius Zogratis has tasked him with stopping the Black Bulls from bringing back Asta from the Hino Country. With that, the manga has set up the fight between the Black Bulls and the Paladin.

The previous chapter saw Marx Francois and Mimosa Vermillion motivating the citizens of the Clover Kingdom to not lose hope and run away from the battlefield. Elsewhere, Asta was ready to return to the Clover Kingdom, however, the Black Bulls were stopped by Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Black Clover chapter 363 spoilers: Paladin Morgen asks Yami to join him

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 363, the title for the upcoming chapter will be Standing in the Way. The chapter opened with Lucius Zogratis speaking to Yuno Grinberryall. He expressed how he could see that Yuno was very attached to Asta. However, even if he was alive, Lucius had already taken precautions to make sure that Asta does not return to the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover chapter 363 then shifted to the Witches' Forest, where the witches were trying to defend the forest from Damnatio Kira and his soldiers' attacks. They were trying to stop Damnatio from interfering with their spell. That's when Damnatio used his new spell "Scale Magic: Scale Dominate."

As per Damnatio, his new spell's balance scales allow him to tilt any magic favoring his side, i.e., the right side.

"The future of the devil who disturbs the peace must be prevented... For a just and orderly world in Lucius-sama's land."

Damnatio knew that Asta was a person capable of stopping Lucius. Thus, he considered it to be his duty to prevent Asta from returning to the Clover Kingdom. Following that, the legless angels that had arrived alongside him combined to attack with a huge beam.

Black Clover chapter 363 then shifted to Yami Sukehiro vs Morgen Faust. While Morgen seemed unscathed, Yami already seemed injured. Morgen informed Yami how Lucius knew that something was happening in the Witches' Forest that could hinder their plan. Thus, Lucius had taken precautions for the same.

Following that, Morgen asked Yami to join him and be reborn in the world created by Lucius. He wished to protect the country together with Yami just like in the old days of the Grey Deer. However, Yami rejected the offer as he had his own squad now.

Black Clover chapter 363 again shifted its focus to the Witches' Forest. The large beam that was being set up by Damnatio's soldiers was prevented by Trap Magic. Soon after, the Black Bulls members - Nacht, Zora, Secre, Grey, Gauche, Luck, Charmy, Henry, and Magna arrived to fight Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 363 spoilers

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 363, the fight between the Black Bulls and Paldin Damnatio Kira has finally been set up. While fans would want to learn the result of the fight, they will have to wait for some time as the manga will be on a break next week. After that, the manga should resume in the following week.

