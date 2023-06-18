Black Clover chapter 362: Asta's return delayed as Black Bulls face an evolved Damnatio

With the release of Black Clover chapter 362, fans witnessed Marx Francois and Mereoleona Vermillion motivating the people of the Clover Kingdom. They asked people to use the mana they have to protect the ones around them and run for their lives. Meanwhile, the Magic Knights tried to protect them.

The previous chapter saw Lucius Zogratis reveal his new cloning ability. He had sent his clone to fight in the Clover Kingdom while his real body was back at his base. Meanwhile, the Black Bulls were in the Witches' Forest, hoping to bring back Asta alongside the Witch Queen and Coral Peacocks captain Dorothy Unsworth.

Black Clover chapter 362: Marx and Mimosa motivate the Clover Kingdom citizens

Kaiser Granvorka as seen in Black Clover chapter 362 (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 362, titled Transmission, opened with the Clover Kingdom King Augustus Kira Clover XIII asking his Magic Knights to protect him. Elsewhere, Purple Orcas captain Kaiser Granvorka got sent flying by one of Lucius Zogratis's clones.

Upon seeing Lucius, the citizens of the Clover Kingdom were able to see the similarities between him and Wizard King Julius Novachrono. Julius had to stay in hiding due to his condition, which saw him turn into a child. However, the citizens of Clover Kingdom were now convinced that he was missing because he had been the enemy all along.

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover chapter 362 (Image via Shueisha)

As the destruction kept raging on and the citizens were losing hope, Marx Francois, the Wizard King's advisor, used his Communication Magic to transmit a message to the Clover Kingdom citizens. He knew that if people were to think of the Wizard King as the enemy, they would lose all hope; hence, he decided to lie to them.

Marx told the citizens that Julius Novachrono was possessed by an enemy. Given Julius's powers, they were now facing the strongest possible enemy. However, the Magic Knights were still fighting him. He placed all their hope in Yuno Grinberryall, given that he had already defeated one of Lucius's clones.

Marx Francois as seen in Black Clover chapter 362 (Image via Shueisha)

Mimosa then added to the message as she used her position as a royal to motivate the citizens. She asked them to use their mana to run away and save their lives, and while doing so, also try to protect the people around them.

While people fled from the battlefield, Sekke Bronzazza stood tall, asking them to run away while he covered them. He prepared a magic spell to attack one of Lucius's soldiers; however, he was instantly defeated by it. While he had tried to become stronger like Asta, he still had a long way to go.

Lucius believed that his opponents' attempts were futile, as there was no way he was losing to them. Elsewhere, Asta was ready to go to the Clover Kingdom. That's when Ryudo Ryuya looked through his Tengentsu to find someone interrupting the Black Bulls. As the Black Bulls were preparing the spatial magic spell, Paladin Damnatio Kira interrupted their process.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 362

Black Clover chapter 362 saw Asta preparing to go to the Clover Kingdom. However, given that the Black Bulls were stopped by Damnatio Kira, it could take some time before Asta steps foot in the Clover Kingdom. Thus, fans can expect the Black Clover manga to showcase a fight between Damnatio Kira and the Black Bulls in the next chapter.

