Black Clover chapter 362 finally gives Sekke his "Asta moment"

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 362 out now, the manga saw the return of Sekke Bronzazza. The last time fans saw him was in the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. However, he has had a massive change since then as instead of cowering in fear during the Paladins' attack, he stood his ground trying to defend the citizens.

The previous chapter of the manga saw Lucius revealing his cloning ability. He spawned more clones of himself, preparing to attack the Clover Kingdom. While the Magic Knights feared for their lives, elsewhere, the Black Bulls prepared for Asta's return from the Hino Country.

Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers: Asta's influence sees Sekke turn a new leaf

Sekke Bronzazza had always been a boisterous man, who would say anything to make himself look superior to others. Thus, he would often lie and pretend that he was stronger than he really was. These lies led him to start directly working under the Clover Kingdom's king. Following that, he was dispatched alongside the other Magic Knights to the Spade Kingdom during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

As was expected of him, he cowered in fear while the other Magic Knights risked their lives trying to defeat Devil King Lucifero. During the fight, when Asta was heavily injured and being treated by Mimosa, Yuno Grinberryall began fighting Lucifero alongside Mereoleona Vermillion.

Sekke wanted to take this opportunity to run away with Mimosa. However, knowing that Asta would want to keep fighting, she healed him as much as she could. Following that, Asta stood back up, heading to fight Lucifero. Sekke was moved by Asta's determination. While he kept giving excuses for his bad fortune, Asta, on the other hand, became stronger, capable of even fighting the Devil King.

At that moment, Sekke thought to himself as he looked at Asta:

"Why didn't I try to get stronger?!! Like you!!"

Following that, Sekke was missing from the manga for over 40 chapters. Now, with his return in Black Clover chapter 362, it seems like he has finally been influenced by Asta. Despite him knowing that he was weak compared to the likes of Lucius's angels, he stood his ground and fought by risking his life to protect the citizens.

"It's not that easy to become strong... but I tried to be strong, just like Asta...!!!"



While he did lose the fight against Lucius's soldiers, the moment itself was spectacular as Sekke got his "Asta moment." This was symbolized by mangaka Yuki Tabata giving Sekke a similar panel to that of Asta in Black Clover chapter 321. Both characters showed that despite knowing how weak they were against their opponents, they nevertheless tried their best to fight them. Upon doing so, they risked their lives to protect others.

Final thoughts on Sekke's "Asta moment" in Black Clover chapter 362

Despite the fact that Sekke Bronzazza was instantly defeated in his fight against Lucius's soldiers, fans loved the moment. They felt ecstatic upon seeing Sekke being influenced by Asta.

Fans knew that he had resolved to become stronger like Asta, but it was only after the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 321 was released that they found out that he stuck with his resolution.

