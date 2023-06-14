Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers and raw scans: Asta's return delayed, A new Paladin arrives

With the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 362 out, fans of the franchise witnessed the return of several characters, including Mimosa, Marx, Sekke, and Ryuya. After Lucius activated his spell, the Clover Kingdom started to crumble. While the Magic Knights were worried, Marx and Mimosa did their best to motivate them.

The previous chapter saw Lucius revealing his new ability, through which he was now able to create clones of himself. Using this ability, Lucius sent a clone to the Clover Kingdom, while his real body was back in his base. As Lucius prepared to destroy the Clover Kingdom, elsewhere the Black Bulls were preparing for Asta's return.

Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers: Paladin Damnatio Kira hinders Black Bulls' plan

As per the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 362, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled Transmission. The chapter opened with the King Augustus Kira Clover XIII demanding his Magic Knights to protect him. The Magic Knights, upon seeing Lucius, were able to recognize him as Julius Novachrono. Hence, considering that Julius was missing for some time, they were convinced that he was the enemy all along.

As the buildings in the Clover Kingdom began collapsing, the Magic Knights and the citizens began losing hope. That's when Marx Francois made his return to the manga. He addressed the citizens via his magic and told them that a powerful enemy had taken over Julius Novachrono's body. He described how despite the enemy's immense powers, the Magic Knights were risking their lives to protect the kingdom. Moreover, Yuno had already managed to defeat Lucius once.

Even Mimosa Vermillion made her return to the manga as she addressed the citizens via Marx's magic. She tried to motivate them by explaining their situation and asking them not to give up.

In reality, Lucius and Julius were the same person, however, if the citizens and the Magic Knights were to know the same, they would lose hope. Hence, Marx addressed them that Julius's body was being controlled by an enemy. With that, he and Mimosa believed that they could motivate the people not to give up.

Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers also showcased the return of Sekke Bronzazza. After being motivated by Asta during the Spade Kingdom Raid arc, Sekke wanted to become strong like Asta. Hence, he decided to protect the citizens by asking them to run away while he fought them. He launched an attack using his bronze cannon, however, his attack got destroyed by one of Lucius's legless angels.

"It's not that easy to become strong... but I tried to be strong, just like Asta...!!!"

Lucius accused Marx of committing sophistry as he and Julius were the same. To say that Lucius had controlled Julius's body was a lie. However, he believed that Marx's efforts were meaningless, as the outcome would not be changed.

Elsewhere in the Hino Country, Asta was ready to return to the Clover Kingdom. However, for some reason, he hadn't been transported yet. Shogun Ryuya Ryudo used his Tengentsu to check what was going on in the Clover Kingdom. That's when he realized that the Black Bulls' plan had been hindered by the arrival of a new Paladin - Damnatio Kira.

Final thoughts on Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers

Black Clover chapter 362 spoilers saw the arrival of Damantio Kira as a Paladin. While fans were aware that he was under Lucius's spell, his last appearance was back in chapter 331. Since then, fans had been unaware of his whereabouts. Thus, with the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 362, they got to learn that he had been turned into a Paladin. However, to learn what his powers are, fans will have to wait until the next chapter is released.

