Black Clover chapter 362: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The previous chapter of Black Clover saw Lucius revealing that he could clone himself. Following that, it became clear that Yuno wasn't even fighting the real Lucius all this time. Elsewhere, the Black Bulls went to the Witch Queen, and together with her and Dorothy Unsworth, they proceeded to try and bring Asta back to the Clover Kingdom.

The previous chapter of Black Clover saw Lucius revealing that he could clone himself. Following that, it became clear that Yuno wasn't even fighting the real Lucius all this time. Elsewhere, the Black Bulls went to the Witch Queen, and together with her and Dorothy Unsworth, they proceeded to try and bring Asta back to the Clover Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

Asta may return to the Clover Kingdom in Black Clover chapter 362

Release date and time, where to read

Dorothy Unsworth as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 362 will be released on Sunday, June 18, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, June 19, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 362 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 18

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, June 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 18

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 19

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 362 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, a word of caution for readers - they can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 361

Lucius Zogratis as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 361, The Final Force, saw Lucius revealing his new ability. After attaining body, blood, and bone magic, in addition to his soul magic, Lucius could now clone himself. Thus, he created an army of Luciuses and proceeded to attack the Clover Kingdom.

Elsewhere, the Black Bulls went to the Witch's Forest and enquired the Witch Queen about Asta's whereabouts. The Witch Queen was aware of their arrival and informed them that Asta was alive, but in a faraway foreign land. That's when Coral Peacocks' Captain, Dorothy Unsworth, showed up and collaborated with the witches and Findral. They then created a compound magic spell, which was capable of letting them see anyone they want to meet.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 362?

The Black Bulls as seen in Black Clover (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 362 will most likely see the Black Bulls reach out to Asta. While it is unclear how the compound magic spell works, they should be able to make contact with him. Thus, the next chapter might see Asta return to the Clover Kingdom for his imminent battle.

The upcoming chapter may also reveal if Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven are coming to the Clover Kingdom. Considering that Lucius is threatening the entire world, there is a good chance that they will tag alongside Asta and join him in the battle.

