Black Clover chapter 363: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 363 is set to be released on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga will drop a new chapter in the upcoming week, unless it unexpectedly goes on an unannounced break during the magazine's release. Yuki Tabata's series can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Marx Francois and Mimosa Vermillion together motivating the citizens of the Clover Kingdom to not lose hope and run for their lives. Elsewhere, Asta was ready to go to the Clover Kingdom. However, the Black Bulls were stopped by Paladin Damnatio Kira.

Black Bulls might fight Paladin Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 363

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 363 will be released on Sunday, June 25, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, June 26, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 363 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, June 25

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, June 25

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, June 25

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, June 25

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, June 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, June 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, June 25

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, June 26

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 363 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 362

Black Clover chapter 362, titled Transmission, saw the citizens of the Clover Kingdom losing all hope when they realized that their enemy was the Wizard King. That's when Marx Francois and Mimosa Vermillion motivated them. They told the citizens that Julius Novachrono was possessed by an enemy.

However, the Magic Knights, led by Yuno Grinberryall, were fighting Lucius's forces in an attempt to protect the citizens. Thus, Mimosa and Marx asked the citizens to run away using their strength and also protect the ones they could.

Elsewhere, Asta was ready to travel back to the Clover Kingdom. However, Paladin Damnatio Kira had appeared at Black Bulls' location, interrupting their process.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 363?

Black Clover chapter 363 will most likely see the Black Bulls and the witches from the Witch's Forest fight Damnatio Kira and his forces. The fight between Black Bulls and Damnatio has been hinted at ever since Asta's trial. Hence, fans expect the fight to be quite entertaining.

Meanwhile, the Black Clover manga is yet to reveal what happened between Yami Sukehiro and Paladin Morgen Faust. Hence, the manga could also focus on their encounter back in the Clover Kingdom.

