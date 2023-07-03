Black Clover chapter 364: Major spoilers to expect

Fans can expect the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 364 to be released on Wednesday, July 5. However, for those who cannot contain their excitement, we have brought a roundup of the spoilers that one can expect from Black Clover's upcoming chapter. Given that the previous chapter ended with an encounter between the Black Bulls and Damnatio Kira, the next chapter's events seem unprecedented.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Damnatio attacking the Witches' Forest, hoping to stop the Black Bulls from getting Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. That's when the Black Bulls came out to fight the paladin. Meanwhile, Finral and Vanessa stayed inside trying to finish the Door of Fate spell.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 364?

Black Bulls vs Paladin Damnato may finally begin

Black Bulls as seen in the Black Clover manga (Image via Shueisha)

Black Clover chapter 363 saw the Black Bulls come out of the Witch Queen's base to stop Paladin Damnatio Kira from interrupting the Door of Fate spell. Hence, the next chapter might see the long-awaited fight between the Black Bulls and Damnatio Kira begin.

The Magic Knight squad's fight against Damnatio Kira was hinted at from the Paladin's first appearance in the manga during Asta and Secre's devil trials. Hence, it seems appropriate for the manga to take that path sometime in the manga.

Nacht Faust as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Black Clover chapter 364, fans can expect to learn Damnatio's abilities and how the Black Bulls plan to counter them. Considering that it is the first time Nacht will be fighting alongside the Black Bulls' squad, fans might witness how he leads the group.

Yami Sukehiro may fight Paladin Morgen Faust in Black Clover chapter 364

Yami Sukehiro as seen in Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While fans know that Yami Sukehiro has been fighting Paladin Morgen since Jack the Ripper's death, their fight hasn't been shown in the manga yet. Considering that the previous chapter offered a glimpse of them, there remains a possibility that the upcoming chapter might show their fight in detail.

For now, it seems like Morgen has an advantage against Yami as the Black Bulls captain seems a bit weary and injured. Thus, he might need someone to help him fight the Paladin. Considering that Charlotte Roselei is yet to be shown fighting anyone in particular, she could join Yami in fighting his former junior.

Finral and Vanessa could complete the Door of Fate spell in Black Clover chapter 364

Vanessa Enoteca as seen in the Black Clover anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the chances of the Door of Fate spell being complete in Black Clover chapter 364 seem low, one cannot completely expect it to not happen. Considering how mangaka Yuki Tabata has been working on the story, he could provide fans with a huge surprise in any given manga chapter.

If Vanessa and Finral do compete the spell in the upcoming chapter, fans can expect Asta to return to the Clover Kingdom. If he does return, he might also be joined by the Hino Country Shogun Ryudo Ryuya and the Ryuzen Seven.

