Black Clover chapter 364: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Black Clover chapter 364 is set to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. The manga will be on a break next week, thus the upcoming chapter will be released in the following week. The manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and Viz Media's Shonen Jump app.

The previous chapter saw Paladin Damnatio Kira attacking the Witches' Forest to stop the Black Bulls from summoning Asta back to the Clover Kingdom. That's when the Black Bulls, except for Vanessa and Finral, came out to fight the paladin and stop him from interrupting the Door of Fate spell.

The Black Bulls may fight Damnatio in Black Clover chapter 364

Release date and time, where to read

Black Clover chapter 364 will be released on Sunday, July 9, for most fans worldwide. However, for people in Japan, the chapter is set to be released on Monday, July 10, at 12 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary between different time zones.

The upcoming Black Clover chapter 364 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, July 9

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Sunday, July 9

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, July 9

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Sunday, July 9

Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, July 9

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, July 9

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, July 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, July 10

Fans can read Black Clover chapter 364 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus app and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump app. The former allows fans to read all the chapters of the manga series. However, readers can view a specific chapter only once.

Meanwhile, otakus can read the first and latest three chapters of a manga series on the Shonen Jump app as many times as they want.

Recap of Black Clover chapter 363

Black Clover chapter 363, titled In The Way, saw Lucius Zogratis revealing to Yuno Grinberryall how he had already made arrangements to make sure that Asta is not able to return back to the Clover Kingdom.

The chapter then saw Paladin Damnatio Kira attacking the Witches' Forest with his soldiers. While the witches tried to stop them, Damnatio's magic was sufficient to resist them. His soldiers then combined their magic to launch a large attack toward the Witch Queen's base.

That's when the Black Bulls arrived to fight Damnatio as they sent back the attack toward the Paladin.

What to expect from Black Clover chapter 364?

Black Clover chapter 364 will most likely see the fight between the Black Bulls and Paladin Damnatio Kira win. Their fight has been hinted at in the manga ever since the first time he appeared after the Elf Reincarnation arc. Thus, fans may finally be able to witness it.

There also lies the possibility that the manga may focus on the fight between Yami Sukehiro and Morgen Faust. Considering that the previous chapter did show the two characters mid-way through their fight, fans might see them resume their fight in the upcoming chapter.

