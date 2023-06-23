Black Clover stage play highlights Asta and Yuno in a new key visual

On Friday, June 23, Shueisha announced that Black Clover would receive a stage play, titled Black Clover the Stage. As part of the announcement, the stage play revealed it's key visual featuring cast members Keisuke Ueda and Naoki Takeshi dressed up as their characters, Asta and Yuno, respectively.

Black Clover follows the story of Asta, an orphan boy in the Clover Kingdom. Despite having no magic, he aims to become the Wizard King. Fortunately, he receives a grimoire with the powers of a devil, which helps him acquire and hone anti-magic powers.

Black Clover the Stage reveals its PV, cast members, and other details

Asta and Yuno as seen in Black Clover the Stage (Image via Shueisha)

Following the leaks about the Black Clover stage play that came out earlier this week, Shueisha finally revealed the details about the same. The publishing company revealed Black Clover the Stage with a key visual featuring Asta and Yuno.

The stage play is set to run from September 14-18 at Tokyo's Theater 1010, and from September 22-24 at Kanagawa's Kanagawa Arts Theatre. Naohiro Ise will be writing and directing the play and Kenta Nitta will be in charge of stage combat.

In addition, Shueisha also revealed the cast members for the stage play. Keisuke Ueda, who was previously cast as Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer's play, is set to act as Asta.

Meanwhile, Naoki Takeshi will be taking over the role of Yuno. The actor had previously played the role of Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia: The "Ultra" Stage.

The other cast members are as follows:

Arisa Komiya as Noelle Silva

Kōsuke Maiguma as Magna Swing

Junpei Mitsui as Luck Voltia

Haruto Sakuraba as Yami Sukehiro

Yuuka Kato as Mimosa Vermillion

Shuji Kikuchi as Klaus Lunettes

Norihide Mantani as Lotus Whomalt

Shōta Takasaki as Mars

Mars as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering the list of characters that have been listed for the stage play, it is very evident that the play is only set to adapt the first and second arcs from the story -- the Magic Knights Entrance Arc and the Dungeon Exploration Arc.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Astablackclover @Astablackclove8 @Only_Xui man .. Asta needs tp do 10k push ups and a tan..🤣 @Only_Xui man .. Asta needs tp do 10k push ups and a tan..🤣

Upon seeing the key visual, there were many fans who did not like the way the two characters looked and were thus convinced that the key visual was fake. However, upon learning that it was real, those fans hoped that Asta's actor could put on some muscle as he looked feeble compared to the actual character.

Meanwhile, other fans liked the duo's looks in the stage play. They were aware that there was only so much resemblance one could bring to a stage play. Thus, the way Asta and Yuno looked in the key visual was perfect for them.

